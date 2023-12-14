Dec 15 SA (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) CONCERTO showed good improvement when runner-up last time. That form looks good. Should win.

(1) FIRE CHASER has some fair form but is battling to win. She can, however, get involved in the finish.

(2) BEST INTENTIONS is threatening to win but has a wide draw.

(3) HAPPY VIBES is capable of improvement.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) BRIDGERTON is finding it harder than expected to get that elusive first win but he is holding his form well. Should fight out the finish again.

(1) MORNING CHESS was disappointing in KwaZulu-Natal but would not be a surprise winner on local debut.

(4) MIDNIGHT ADVOCATOR only tired late last time and is improving. Each-way chance.

(6) DESTINY’S ANGEL makes his local debut and it could be a winning one.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) WOLFRAM has as much a chance as any in this weak affair. He is course-and-distance suited.

(3) JOE HARMAN is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest and could bounce into a place.

(5) FUJISAN is holding form. Each-way chance.

(6) FEARLESS BADGER and (7) SMART MASTER are coming off improved runs and have their say.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(5) MAGICAL MIDLANDS returns from a break against some in-form rivals but he does like the Polytrack. Winning chance.

(3) MATSUYAMO has run well under Richard Fourie and can be involved in the finish again.

(4) EUPHORIC has struck a purple patch of form with three wins in his last four starts. Deserves respect again.

(6) DOWNING SEVEN is hat-trick seeking after some promising wins and can pull it off despite a wide draw.

(13) LAUNCH CODE is improving and is also a possible winner.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) SPIRIT PRINCESS proved in need of her local debut but would not be a surprise winner.

(1) TRUMP MY QUEEN has not won for some time but is holding her form. Could be ready to score.

(2) ILHA DA MAURICIA has been a bit unreliable in her career but does have a winning chance.

(3) STATE OF MIND has shown fair form of late and can contest the finish.

(4) TURNTHEBEATAROUND did well to score on local debut but this does look a better race.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) PATH OF CHOICE is clearly better than his last run suggests. He can get back in the winner’s box against these rivals.

(1) WIND SOCK showed improvement when fifth last time and can get involved in the finish.

(2) GREEN FALCON is clearly better than his last run on the turf would suggest but he is returning from a break.

(6) CHARLIE MALONE is holding form well and should contest the finish again.

(8) ADMIRAL’S RANSOM and (10) CAPTAINS WALK are capable of running well.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) PARIS LASS was not too far behind the decent Three Rocks in her last two races and is weighted to win this comfortably. This distance suits the speedy filly.

(2) PITON DE NEIGE is improving and won well last time but does tackle a stronger field.

(5) EXECUTOR flopped on the turf last time but was threatening to win a race before that. Should be a threat to these rivals if fit from a break.

(6) SUCCESSFUL LADY has been disappointing of late but could be the surprise package.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) COOL WINTER is in good form and can take out the Lucky Last but has a difficult draw for Fourie.

(2) WHATEVER NEXT has not been too bad in better races than this and could bounce back to score.

(3) FIRST ORIGIN has ability but has not really been showing it. He can contest the finish again.

(4) LIFE ON MARS does well over this particular track and trip and is not out of it.

(5) NOTORIX was an easy winner over the track and trip in his penultimate start.