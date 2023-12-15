Dec 16 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) WHISTLE THE TUNE made all when winning on debut over this course and distance, so ought to play a leading role.

(8) BLOWIN IN THE WIND is 3kg better off with that rival and should turn the tables on these terms.

(3) SAHARA CAT caught the eye by running strongly on debut over 800m. Will relish the extra 200m. The betting should provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) SWEETIE DARLING showed professional attitude by sticking to her task well when making a winning debut. She should be competitive despite conceding weight to male rivals.

(6) HANDSOME PRINCE, (7) LION RAMPART and (12) KOLA TONIC are likely to improve after encouraging introductions. Kola Tonic’s fast-finishing third over 800m gave the impression that he will have more to offer over the extra 200m.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) UNDERWORLD is progressive and will likely play a leading role with just 52kg.

(9) SEEKING THE ONE was disappointing, though not disgraced, over 1,200m last time but ought to fare better. Can make amends over a more suitable trip which should also benefit (6) SILVER OPERATOR, who did not go unnoticed on his comeback over 1,250m.

(5) CAPTAIN FONTANE and (7) ITSRAININGWILLIAM are also capable of staking claims reverting to this distance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) GET IMPRESSED enjoyed the run of the race from gate No. 1 when second over this course and distance last time. Should remain competitive even at this level.

(4) BARDOLINO confirmed the improvement made with blinkers by finishing two lengths adrift of that rival from a wide alley. Big threat from gate No. 4.

(5) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN bounced back to winning ways last time and he could confirm.

(3) NORDIC CHIEF (2.5kg better off) and (6) LINDBERGH could have more to offer over this trip.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) SAARTJIE and (3) ROYAL INVITATION have finished second in two consecutive outings. The former is favourably treated by the conditions of the race, and on better weight terms.

Last-start winners (8) ENEMY TERRITORY and (7) GOLD POKER GAME are likely to remain competitive, though the latter appeals most as she is weighted to confirm her superiority over (1) VIRGINIA SWEET and (6) LOVE IS A ROSE.

Returning (4) HOLD MY HAND is weighted to be competitive on her reappearance.

Race 6 (1,800m)

After a fast-finishing third over this distance last time, (1) PONTE PIETRA is weighted to turn the tables on (15) SACHDEV (2kg, drawn wide) and (2) SUGAR MOUNTAIN (1.5kg), though the latter ought to remain competitive.

On that form, (4) ROCKPOOL should stake a claim, along with (7) BARATHEON, who is a dangerous front runner.

(5) WATERBERRY LANE remains capable, too.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) HLUHLUWE won the traditional Grade 2 trial over this course and distance from stablemate (5) SNOW PILOT and (10) GREEN WITH ENVY. So, he is the one they have to beat.

(2) QUESTIONING and (8) TAIL OF THE COMET are held on that form but are capable of posing more of a threat.

(1) ZIL MORIS and (7) ZOOMIE can get involved but must improve to play leading roles.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) RANI OF JHANSI and (4) GIRL LIKE US are unexposed fillies who remain capable of playing leading roles in a race of this nature. The former has been freshened ahead of her Cape summer introduction, while the latter ran in a 1,400m sales race after a winning debut and will enjoy reverting to a sprint.

(6) KNOCKOUT is lightly raced and could also improve with the benefit of a comeback run under her belt, so must be respected.

(10) GREAT CAT has maintained her form in both post-maiden outings and will be competitive.

(12) MIA’S HARPER is consistent at this level and has the form to land the spoils.