Dec 17 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(6) ELEGANT ICE proved his ability with a big run after a layoff and rates the one to beat.

(2) CORNWALL is on the up and should challenge.

(1) SWING UPON A STAR disappointed last time but is a lot better and must be respected.

Stablemate (4) TROPPO VELOCE could place.

(5) PLATINA PRINCESS drops in distance but cannot be ignored.

(7) SHAMPIMPI has ability but appears moody.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) SECRET CHORD has been threatening and deserves his victory. The one to beat.

(7) DHOW SOLO races in new surroundings after a break. Watch the money.

(5) ROYAL SUMMONS attracted support on debut but comes off a lengthy layoff. Respect any money.

(3) MAJOR STRIDES finished off strongly after a shocking start and the extra distance will suit.

Watch first-timer (6) SUTHERLAND.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(5) SPARKLING JUBILEE could chalk up a deserving second victory. She gets 4.5kg from (2) ROMEO’S MAGIC which should be enough to hold him at bay.

(6 MONSIEUR CHEVELLE must be in with a chance if he does not give away too much start.

(3) VESUVIO has yet to win beyond 1,800m but, if given a chance, could see it out.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(3) KIND JUDY is bang in form. She will probably enjoy further, however, she should go close and must go in again.

(2) AVOONTOAST is better than her recent form and should give an improved showing.

(6) IDEAL FUTURE cannot be ignored for some money.

Others could make the quartet.

Race 5 (1,400m)

The best race on the card. If affordable, all need to be included in the exotics.

(6) CAPTAIN OF GRIT gets the nod for honesty.

(4) HOME OF THE BRAVE should be right there.

(3) SILVER TUDOR, (2) ARGO ALLEY, (7) TIRPITZ and (8) FREE MOVEMENT are more for the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,600m)

The Grade 2 Mike de Kock IPI Tombe Challenge sees de Kock’s unbeaten filly (8) GIMME A NOTHER taking on the “big guns”. She has not been extended yet and is looking for win No. 4.

Top fillies (2) FEATHER BOA and (3) EMIRATE GINA need to give her 7kg and 6kg respectively which should prove difficult.

Stablemates (6) SILVER HILLS and (4) WINTER GREETING are useful and, with up-and-coming (7) BAVARIAN BEAUTY, are looking for some money.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(10) DUNGEONS never got into it after a bump at the start and deserves another chance.

(1) FORT LAUDERDALE could get into the reckoning if things go his way at the start.

(4) WILLOW EXPRESS cannot be ignored for some money.

(5) COLORADO CREEK needed his last run and should improve heaps.

Bottomweight (12) GODFATHER could make his presence felt. He is getting close to victory.

(6) TOFFAS and forever young (8) NORDIC REBEL could take home the minor cheques.