Dec 18 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) DRESSEDTOTHENINES has been much improved in blinkers. Go close.

(1) QUENTASIA has done well over this course and distance. First time blinkers from the best of draws.

(5) HEAD GIRL makes her Poly debut. Could do better on the synthetic surface.

(6) GRECIAN PALACE is not without hope on her best form.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) SHOT OF COURAGE was touched off last run and is down in class. Can go one better.

(7) WAR EMPRESS is seldom out of the money and should go close.

(6) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA has not been far back at recent outings.

(2) SERVILIUS shed his maiden on the Poly but has been rested.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) CHICHICASTENANGO improved at just her second start. Step-up in trip should suit.

(2) WONDERFUL has shown some promise in two starts in the soft. The switch to Poly could do the trick.

(11) DYMONDIA has been knocking at the door and her two best recent efforts have been on the Poly.

(8) PIXIE IN LOVE is struggling for her maiden win but does have ability and cannot be left out of any calculations.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(5) FIREFLARE has top weight but has given signs of having a touch of class. The one to beat.

(7) SCAMPTON has only been out of the money once in seven outings. Richard Fourie rides and he should be involved in the finish.

(9) KING’S ISLAND has improved in blinkers and has done well on the Poly.

(1) LUCKY MURPHY has been improving over sprints and the jump in trip should suit.

Race 5 (1,700m)

(2) ACTION STATIONS has done well on the Poly over the distance and with a 4kg claimer up, he can show up.

(6) JUSTFORTHREEPENNY keeps pounding away and is seldom far behind. He loves the Poly.

(10) LUCRETIUS has been up against much stronger rivals at recent outings. He goes well on the Poly. Must be in with a chance.

(7) MASTER TOBE is up in class but the addition of blinkers looks to have breathed new life into the seven-year-old.

Race 6 (1,700m)

(3) IZAPHA is one-for-one on the Poly. Turf form is okay, too.

(1) RODRIGUEZ took on much stronger last outing even though he had a light weight. Last win on the Poly and he stays the trip well.

(4) BANZAI PIPELINE won well last run and loves the Poly.

(8) BLAZING LIGHT is both course and distance suited and can feature prominently.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(10) A TIME TO FLOWER is badly drawn but has been improving with every outing. With some luck in running, she will be right there.

(6) DEVILS AND DUST is down in class and also in the handicap. She can make a race of it.

(7) VERMACILLI drops in the ratings. Has been making headway.

(8) FAIRY TRIPP was a recent maiden winner. Has steady form.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(9) INGAKARA has been close-up on Poly. Improved in blinkers and has a light weight.

(2) JUST VIRGINIA was close-up last run on Poly but over further.

(1) THESUPERNOVASTAR is the highest rated runner after just a maiden win.

(4) STEALTH ATTACK improved last run on Poly. Place claims.