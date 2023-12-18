Dec 19 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) GOTCHA BUZZ was not disgraced when fifth last time on the Greyville Polytrack. The filly could score on local debut after a change of trainer.

(1) ENCHANTED SKY has been touched off in her last two starts and is an obvious danger.

(3) LADY D’ARBANVILLE showed improvement last time when runner-up.

But stable jockey Richard Fourie is on (4) SI GIOCA and that is usually the best guide of what is expected from trainer Alan Greeff’s runners.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson has a good record when raiding the Eastern Cape and (2) FLAMBOYANT FLYER does look the one they have to beat. She was not beaten far last time and ran her best race over this distance when runner-up in August.

(3) ELUSIVE MATA has been consistent in her four starts and could be a threat again.

(4) EQUILIBRIUM makes her local debut and it would not be much of a surprise were she to win.

(5) AS FATE HAS IT was not disgraced on local debut when fourth and could finish in the money.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) REACH FORTHE STARS has been runner-up in both his local runs. Trainer Gavin Smith is going through another purple patch and this gelding is ready to score.

(3) GIVE US A SMILE was a disappointment last start but should do better this time.

(5) REGAZZO GRANDE has been a disappointment but could contest the finish in this line-up.

(6) NAIROBI lacks a strong finish but should also be involved in the finish.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) WAZ WOUTER ran way above expectations when third behind Fairy Knight last time. He was only run out of it late. If repeating that run, he will prove hard to beat.

(1) FINAL EDITION was full of running when winning last time and has more to offer.

(2) PEMBROKE is better than the last run would suggest and could bounce back to score.

(3) AFRICA’S ROCK is holding form and is not out of it.

(4) HAWK CIRCLE won well last time and deserves some respect.

(6) ROSA DOURADA has some fair form and can also contest the finish.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(5) ST CLOUD seems at her very best on the turf but has been running well enough on the Polytrack to have a winning chance in this open handicap.

(1) HEARTSEASE drops in class and has a winning chance.

(2) GET IT DONE is in good form and is clearly in with a shot.

(3) LADY WRITER only tired late last time and can get closer under a more patient ride.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) HASTA LAVISTA BABY proved a costly failure last time but often a second run can be their worst. She impressed on debut and can bounce back to score.

(1) BAUBLES AND BEADS is in good heart and can get involved in the finish again.

(2) BABY LOVE needed the last run and could do better from a good draw.

(4) ESTHER is speedy and can earn some money.

(8) HILDELITA is getting back to her best and is not out of it.

(6) ANGELSEA should get a decent pace to have a crack at it and has been good of late.

(7) COLD TRUTH is improving and has more to offer.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) NARCOS has been a revelation of late and was not disgraced when fourth last time. He has to give weight to all his rivals but would not be a surprise winner.

(2) BRENDEN JAMES has done very well for trainer Smith and he could be a threat again.

(3) SEQUOIA should have more wins in him but has a tricky draw.

(4) VISION OF WONDER was a good juvenile but has not been as good of late.

(7) PASHTUNWALI is in good form and has a winning chance, too.

(9) CLIMATE CONTROL ran well on local debut which was on the Polytrack but did not repeat it on the turf last time.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) CLAP OF THUNDER needs a good pace to be at his best and did not get it last time. He could be of some value against these rivals.

(2) GUERRA has done his best on the Polytrack, so could bounce back to score.

(3) PEDRO has been unreliable of late but is not out of it. He is a four-time winner from 31 starts.

(5) HALLERBOS likes the Polytrack, so can improve on his local debut.

(7) BENNELONG POINT is one of a few others capable of winning. The one-time victor ran a nice fourth last start.