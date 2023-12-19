Dec 20 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Power Koepp (No. 1) winning on May 31 to give jockey Matthew Chadwick his 500th Hong Kong win. Back in Class 3 after six starts in Class 2, the horse can be hard to beat in Race 8. Chadwick will again be astride from a handy draw.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

6 Swan Bay has shown he has plenty of quality. He has been racing well and will appreciate a rise in trip now, especially following his current form, which is very good.

2 Turin Mascot is a two-time course-and-distance winner. This is his go and an inside gate should afford him the run of the race.

1 Natural Storm has the class edge but will have to defy a hefty impost.

3 Packing Hurricane is steadily returning to his best this season and appears to have more improvement to come.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 Rattan World continues to take the right steps forward. Once again, he is open to further improvement and his efforts this season have been solid. The one to beat from a suitable draw.

10 Happily Friends is consistent and just needs an ounce of luck to get over the line in first position. He might get what he is after with Zac Purton up.

6 Crystal Powerful has an ideal draw and is consistent. He should get a sweet run from the positive draw.

9 Fighting Star will be powering home late. He is in form and racing well.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

12 Super Eagle is yet to win in Hong Kong, but he has shown his capabilities on several occasions, notably placing five times. He posted one of his best efforts yet last start and gets another excellent chance under a light weight.

10 Gallant Goody made improvements last outing with blinkers and he can do so again.

2 Winning Heart draws the inside. He continues to advance and is favoured with 5lb (2.27kg) coming off from Angus Chung’s claim.

8 Gallant Valour caught the eye last start. Do not discount.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

10 King Invincible is better than his recent form suggests. He has some ability and should be able to take up a forward position from gate 3, which is hugely ideal.

5 Kowloon East Star can use the draw to find the front and run this group along, a spot where he has won from previously.

6 Packing Prospect makes his debut and looks to have some ability, especially on his latest trial.

2 Savvy Delight has consistency on his side.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

7 Happy Together has improved out of sight this season. He can continue his march forward, especially after placing in a strong race last start.

6 Chill Chibi is a serious talent and will be a deserving favourite. But his odds will likely be too short, especially as he rises in grade. This is a big step-up but it does appear well within his grasp.

5 Find My Love is a super talent and he can improve getting up in trip.

2 Drombeg Banner can play catch me if you can. Keep safe.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

11 Tactical Command caught the eye late last start. He is showing potential and is finally coming to hand. His latest effort was sound and improvement from that run holds him in good stead, especially under the light weight.

12 Choicerus needs an ideal draw, which he gets. He is ready to win and is beginning to prove his worth now.

4 Red Hare King has the gate to overcome.

10 To Infinity mixes his form but does perform his best racing over this course and distance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 Fast As Rocket has been trialling well ahead of his debut. He looks to have his fair share of ability and just might be worth taking a chance on from a suitable draw.

8 Talents Supremo has the wide draw to offset. He does, however, race well over this course and distance. He is in form.

9 Easy Snip rattled into third last time. He can advance further forward.

1 Jumbo Legend is racing well and should be nearing his peak third-up. Keep safe.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 Power Koepp’s last run in this grade returned a win. He has a suitable draw (5), suitable jockey (Matthew Chadwick) and the form to win, even with the top impost.

8 Giddy Up caught the eye on debut when finishing a fast-closing fifth. He has an ideal barrier and an in-form jockey in Karis Teetan.

12 Healthy Healthy slots in light as he rises in grade chasing a third win from his last four starts. He ticks several boxes and the inside draw is an advantage.

6 O’Liner can lead and play catch me if you can. He is next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club