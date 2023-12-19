Dec 20 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) NELLIE MELBA was a smart debut second with support. Richard Fourie stays aboard.

(7) EMERALD GREEN also showed up well on debut when racing greenly. She should come on nicely to stake her claim.

(9) AN AIR OF PRIDE is well experienced and has not been far back in any of her starts. Another top hope.

(6) FIRE PHOENIX seems best over shorter trips but has not been far back at recent outings. A definite money chance.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) ELEGANT ACT has been knocking on the door. She goes well over this trip and could have the edge over (12) MASCHERINA, who made a smart debut on this course but has drawn wide.

(4) THE QUEEN BEE has not been out of the money in three starts. She was a close second over this course and distance last time.

(3) ONE SMART COOKIE raced in feature company last run and was not far back. From a good draw, she has an each-way chance.

Race 3 (2,200m)

(11) ONLY A POET is comfortable over a trip and is the obvious choice in this line-up.

(2) SHOOT THE RAPIDS made a smart debut at long odds over 1,600m. If he stays the trip, he could prove a threat.

(1) HEROIC POWER also steps up in trip for the first time. But judging by riding arrangements, Only A Poet is the stable-elect.

(7) TRITON stays the trip well. With some luck in running, he could surprise.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(2) ETIQUETTE has patchy form but does stay the trip well. He has come down in the ratings and has 4kg-claiming Kobeli Lihaba up.

(1) BILLY OF TEA stays well and, with a handy weight, should make a race of it.

(4) MASTER OF THE TURF was a recent maiden winner with good support. The colt has improved with every outing.

(3) TOM’S ACT is never far back. He has his third run after a lengthy break and can surprise with a light weight.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(1) DOCTOR’S ORDERS has a lot in her favour. From a plum draw with decent form to back her chances, she could get Wayne Badenhorst into the winner’s box.

(13) DRIVE BY has a wide barrier and steps up in trip. Her current form over shorter trip is smart but she should go the distance.

(2) BAY BREEZE is way better than her last effort but does seem to prefer the Poly, which is a concern.

(4) HOT STRIKE has improved with blinkers and did not have the best of passages from a wide draw last time. Chance.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) BOSNAY has not been far behind some useful sorts of late and the filly could finally get a break.

(1) STATUS QUO won well second-up on the Poly. She looks progressive and has a plum draw.

(3) SLEEK AS SILK ran a cracking race in the soft over this course and distance last time. Drawn well, she should be right there.

(2) LE PREMIERE showed up well first run out of the maidens and can finish in the money again.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) OSHAKATI has been taking on stronger rivals and has taken a drop in the ratings. He has a good draw and could prove the smart choice.

(3) WINTER WAVES was second-best last run on the Poly but does go well on the turf. From a good draw, he should be competitive.

(8) CRESTED EAGLE has been taking on stronger rivals recently and not been far back. He has drawn a little wide but looks to have a bright chance.

(4) GLOBAL SECRET was narrowly beaten over this course and trip last start. The mare takes on the males but is in good form and has a good draw.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) SUPER FAST has been up against stronger rivals and was narrowly beaten last time. He has a tricky barrier but goes well on the turf and is distance-suited.

(1) RUGGER BUGGER has a good draw and was close-up when taking on stronger horses over this course and distance last time.

(10) COTTON RON has never far off the money. The step-up in trip could suit.

(7) PHAKA IMALI has been showing good form and is distance-suited. The switch to turf should also not be too much of a problem.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(5) ARVERNI PRINCESS took on the males last start and was not far back. She goes well on this course and has been in good form since her maiden success.

(12) SKY CAFE has drawn wide but ran a cracker at long odds last start. The extra furlong will suit.

Stable companion (2) CINNAMON BLUSH has the better draw and was touched off over this course and distance last run. A repeat will see her close again.

(6) POPPY OF BAYEUX is never far back on the Poly but the switch to turf with Fourie staying with the ride could be telling.