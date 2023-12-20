Dec 21 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(4) SPRINGER was beaten as odds-on favourite last time and could make amends in a moderate line-up.

Big danger could be stable companion (1) THE WORK OF LIFE who will not lie down and a good battle is predicted.

Expect improvement from (9) KAKIEBOS who took a walk in the betting on debut and never got into it – she can only improve.

The same applies to (10) MISS PLATINA who will enjoy the extra.

(5) LIFE LESSON races before this. Watch.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) MASTER CHRISTMAS is threatening to open his account and should go close.

(4) OFFICER IN COMMAND is coming right and more improvement is expected.

(3) EIGER SANCTION is improving with racing and could challenge, however, (5) COMMANDER OF ALL showed vast improvement last time and should be on top of him.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(5) OUTER DIMENSION is maturing and should exit the maiden ranks.

(4) CRIMSON FOREST enjoyed this distance last time and further improvement is expected.

(7) PLAY WITH FIRE should not be too far behind her.

(6) DARLING HARBOUR can improve further while (1) PERFORM could make the quartet.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(1) CORAPI won at his only try this course and distance and could double up.

(2) UNIVERSAL LOVE should enjoy the marathon distance and could challenge. She should confirm form with (3) FIERY CLIFFS and (6) THE INKOSANA.

(5) AL BAYREG is having his third run after a rest and gelding and should see out the trip.

(8) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC could upset.

Race 5 (1,700m)

Two fancied runners, (1) LUTHULI and (7) GODFATHER, meet up before this. It could have serious bearing in this event – watch and adjust.

(4) BRONZE SWORD is running close-up and must be considered.

(3) PRINCESS ILARIA needed her last run and cannot be ignored for honours. Others could sneak into the quartet.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) LADY FALLON has found her form and should run a big race.

(8) THREE STRANDS deserved her second victory and should get involved in the finish again.

(4) MARY’S GREENLIGHT is on a hat-trick after winning at this track and trip last time. Improvers (3) GLOBAL CHOICE and (9) HEART PEAKS come off maiden wins but look above average.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) TAYOOBA looks the one to beat. She drifted in the betting in her comeback run and blew her jump. She will come on heaps.

Stablemate (8) BEADED GOWN as well as (9) VAR PARK and (10) LIFE GOES ON should finish alongside on their last meeting.

Include (5) PENDRAGON and (12) LANG’S POWER in quartets.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(10) DARK TIDE and (13) WAQAAS have not run up to expectations recently but could get their confidence back in this field.

(8) NEVER TO CLEVER and (16) WRITTEN IN STONE could come up trumps. However, the younger (2) KING RAHUL, (11) HAVE A PARTY and (15) ZOOMBOMBER could have their measure.