Dec 22 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

The first Juvenile race of the season in the Eastern Cape and One World is the boom sire of the moment. Trainers Gavin Smith and Alan Greeff have had a stranglehold on this race over the years and it is the Smith-trained (1) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD, a colt by One World, who could be the right one.

The danger is likely to be the Greeff-trained New Predator filly (9) EAT PREY LOVE.

(10) MAGDALA and (11) MAGICAL RIVER are two others to catch the eye on breeding.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) JET BUND was not disgraced when runner-up on local debut on the Polytrack. He has also run well on turf and can go one better.

(3) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT has improved for his new trainer and should fight out the finish again.

(1) US OPEN is battling to win but is capable of earning a minor cheque once more.

(4) SINGLE FILE has been a disappointment in his last two starts. The colt is badly drawn this time but could earn some money.

(9) ’O CAPTAIN showed improvement last time out and should have more to offer.

(12) MISS TUCKER has yet to score but has a place chance. She did well in her last three starts.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) METAR makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner in this wide-open affair.

(2) TRIED AND TRUE showed improvement last time when finishing a ½-length second. The mare could contest the finish.

(6) AMAZING COLOURS always gives of her best and can contest the finish.

(7) FOR ALL WE KNOW is holding form and should fight it out.

(9) ZARIYAH makes her local debut and deserves some respect.

(10) KILMONIVAIG is improving and could like this course and distance.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) JOY AND PEACE clearly has ability but does not always show it. She made good progress late in her last run and could be looking for further. She is the one to be with against these rivals.

(1) CHERE FOR ME has always been better on the grass and is not out of it.

(2) ROSE OF BAYEUX has won her last three starts and is course-and-distance suited.

(3) EASY LIVING and (4) PINNACLE are distance-suited and are capable of contesting the finish.

(5) CHRONICLESOFNANIA is best on turf and can fight out the finish.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(6) DAWN OF A NEW ERA is distance-suited and in good form, so could be the right one.

(1) SLINGS AND ARROWS is better than his last start would suggest.

The last run of (3) CENTRAL CITY is best ignored. He can bounce back to score.

(4) THUNDER MASTER won his local debut when trying the Polytrack and gets the chance to show he is just as good on grass.

(7) LORD VARYS is capable of winning if finding his best form.

(10) JASPERO was a winner when last seen on the grass.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) THEN IN FOCUS showed what he is capable when a well-backed winner last time. Now full of confidence, he may well score again.

(2) MOHANDAS chased home that rival last time and is weighted to give him a go again.

(3) KEEP THE FORT was a winner when last seen on the turf.

(4) LIGHT WITHOUT is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

(9) ELLIS ISLAND is suited to this course and distance and can contest the finish if in the mood.

Race 7 (1,000m)

A very open-looking handicap and it may pay to be with (4) WHATEVER NEXT. The Greeff-trained gelding has not hit the heights of his juvenile form and his merit rating has dropped accordingly, but he has run fair races in 2023, off much higher marks, and could be a big chance.

(1) LIGHT THAT LOOSE put in a better performance last time and is a winning hope.

(2) BONNAROO is distance-suited and clearly in with a chance.

(5) PRINCESS DEB’S is probably better on the Polytrack but can follow up on a good last win.

That last comment could also apply to (6) VEGAS GOLD.

Race 8 (1,200m)

The removal of blinkers on (3) COASTAL PATH did not get the desired result last time and it is surprising he is again carded without them. But he did score when last seen on the turf and could bounce back again.

(2) UBISIKA has shown good improvement under the care of Smith and should fight this out.

(5) SIRNIHAALLONGSWORD is speedy and capable of winning.

(9) TOUREIRO was touched off behind Coastal Path when they met on the turf and has a winning chance.

(17) WE ALL CHOMIES is in good form. Place hope.