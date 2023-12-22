Dec 23 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Former Kranji-based South African jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe can set things straight for Lickety Split in Race 6. The filly has been unlucky, finishing second in her last four starts.

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) PRESLEY should enjoy the extra distance and must be considered. He finished over wo lengths in front of (1) MASTERSHIP, who was coughing last time and should make his presence felt over this trip.

(10) LE GRAND CAFE was not disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

(3) FEEL ALL RIGHT never got into it last time and is capable of a lot better.

(4) TWO MILES WEST, (5) BREATH OF MAGIC, (6) KNOCKEMSTIFF and (8) GOLDEN PAVILION could get into the money.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(16) KYALAMI GIRL finished second in both two-year-old outings but has been off for 10 months and her fitness will have to be taken on trust. However, she is open to any amount of improvement, so it could pay to follow her progress.

(10) PRETTY PRECIOUS and (12) FIGURE EIGHT should have more to offer with the benefit of their encouraging debut outings under their belts.

(14) PRANKSTER was not disgraced in an open maiden last time and is likely to pose more of a threat back against her own gender.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) GREAT BARRIER should make a bold bid to exit the maiden ranks in this field. The only serious threat of those that have raced is (3) MIZZEN SAIL.

Debutante (6) FRANCES does not have to be too good to win. (4) SUPERSKITT has a chance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(12) IGUGULETHU and (6) STAR PERFORMER finished second in consecutive outings before disappointing last time. Both are capable of making amends.

The well-bred (2) HOODIA caught the eye on debut when a fast-finishing second over this course and distance. That form has been franked. He is good value to go one better with natural improvement.

(8) MANEKI NEKO and (9) JACK IN THE GREEN return from respective layoffs during which they were gelded. They have shown enough to warrant respect on their reappearances.

Race 5 (2,400m)

On collateral form, a few runners could win.

(2) JUDGEMENT DAY enjoyed the long trip. If he settles, he will have no problem with the extra distance. He should hold (3) TWENTY DRACHMA’S but it could get closer over this marathon distance.

(4) AL BAYREG is improving with racing and should confirm with (5) TAXHAVEN and (6) ANIMAL IMPACT.

(11) CRIMSON FOREST has a chance on collateral form.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(10) LICKETY SPLIT has found one better in her last four outings. But she ought to get her head in front reverting to this shorter trip, after three narrow misses over 1,600m. She will be ridden by former Kranji-based Juan Paul van der Merwe.

(11) ICE RAIN will also enjoy dropping back to this and is likely to pose a threat if making any improvement with blinkers fitted.

(1) BASIC MANEUVERS, (3) F EIGHT and (4) NILE THE BOSS should acquit themselves competitively with their headgear removed.

Race 7 (1,800m)

On their best form, all seven runners could take it.

(6) PLAYER and (3) ELECTRIC GOLD are having their peak runs after a rest and gelding. It could go either way.

(2) SHOEMAKER should be right there and could hold (1) SECOND BASE on their recent encounter.

Race 8 (1,400m)

The well-related (5) FOUDRE has shown enough to win a race of this nature and is likely to have improved having been gelded. The one to beat.

(1) BLUE BAY ran on powerfully to finish behind (11) GIVETHATMANABELLS over this course and distance last time, when the latter was aggressively ridden to overcome a wide draw. There is little to choose between them on that form.

(12) THE NIGHT FERRY, whose last-start third confirmed the promise of his debut fifth, will have more to give over the extra ground on breeding.

(3) PRINCE OF TIBET and (9) KING VISERYS have claims, too.

Race 9 (2,400m)

Small field but good race.

(2) UNITED COUNCIL found traffic problems last time but should have no problem with the longer distance. She gets the nod.

(6) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM stays well and should be involved in the finish.

(3) APACHE FIGHTER has run well over this course and distance and must be considered for honours.

The remaining four runners could also pull it off.

Race 10 (1,400m)

A small but competitive line-up.

(6) SIDDELEY confirmed her liking for this distance by winning at a slightly lower level last time. She ought to acquit herself well again, even in this grade off a three-point higher mark.

(7) UNCONQUERABLE LADY has a score to settle with that rival. She was second over this distance in a similar contest in November and will be a factor once more with improved fitness.

(8) MONTELENA was unlucky not to have won that race in her first attempt over this trip. She is good value to make amends.

(4) FUN ZONE is closely matched on that form, so should be involved.

Race 11 (1,000m)

This looks like a match race between (2) GOLDEN SICKLE, who is bang in form and on a hat-trick bid, and (4) TROPPO VELOCE, who showed she is top class with a fluent victory last time.

(1) CLIFF HANGER is no slouch and should make the trifecta. Others looking to fight out quartet money.

Race 12 (1,800m)

Recent winners (1) ETERNAL OPTIMIST and (2) TIME FOR LOVE have more to do now out the maidens but are open to improvement.

The latter, a lightly raced four-year-old, is probably ahead of the handicapper and likely to prove better than her current rating. She is also favourably treated by the race conditions.

(6) PASSCHENDAELE also only opened her account last time but boasts both the form and experience to play a leading role.

(7) DOUBLE CHECK caught the eye when a fast-finishing third in a similar contest last time. She is weighted to confirm her superiority over (4) MY FLOWER FATE.

Race 13 (1,000m)

Nine runners compete in the Betway Lebelo Sprint (Grade 3) over 1,000m. Three of them look destined to fight it out – (2) ALULA’S STAR, (4) RULERSHIP and (6) FLOWERBOMB.

Rulership is looking for a hat-trick over 1,000m and won his only start at this course and distance.

There should not be much to choose between Alula’s Star and Flowerbomb on their last two meetings. Either could take it.

(1) MOVER AND SHAKER and (7) MAGIC TATTOO could fight it out for the quartet.

Race 14 (1,800m)

(5) NATYAM finished ahead of (4) PREVALENCE in a similar contest over this track and trip in November and should do so again on 1kg better terms.

(3) HARAJUKU and (1) AFRICAN TORRENT have a bit to find on that form but are not incapable of making their presence felt.

(6) TAMARISK TREE and (8) BLACKBERRY MALT could represent the value in the race, with the step-up to this distance.

Race 15 (1,100m)

(4) ICE STAR was just behind (1) MOONSHININGTHROUGH recently and could turn it around on 0.5kg better terms.

(3) POWER BROKER pulled up distressed last time. If not troubled by breathing problems, he could get into the reckoning.

(2) BOLD ACT is finding form and could do enough for the quartet.

Race 16 (1,100m)

(1) BLUE HOLLY finished behind (5) ONI SAN and course-and-distance winner (8) MISS MARGUERITE in a Listed race but turned the tables on those rivals at Grade 2 level last time. The filly should be a factor once more, despite the weight turnaround with both rivals.

(9) MISS GREENLIGHT was impressive in winning over 1,200m recently and will make her presence felt with a repeat of that performance. However, she races off a career-high mark and steps up in class.

On that form, (6) PACIFIC GREEN and (4) THE CHARLESTON should get closer.

Last-start winner (3) HIGHLYCONFIDENTIAL is on the up, so cannot be taken lightly.