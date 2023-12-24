Dec 26 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200M)

6 Happy Tango can fire forward and lead this group. He is drawn ideally and can play a strong game of catch me if you can, especially with Karis Teetan up.

9 Call Me Teddy can figure with the better draw. He has a bit of ability and is definitely better than his record suggests.

5 Goodmanship can mix his form but does have a bit of class on his day. He just needs to overcome the wide barrier.

3 Rattan World is suited in this field, especially with Zac Purton engaged. He will be competitive.

Race 2 (1,400M)

3 Noble One is racing well in this grade and is capable of landing a first win. The strong booking of Purton warrants plenty of respect, especially from an ideal draw. The one to beat.

7 Compulsory can lead under the feather weight. He has shown a stack of speed in the past and it would not surprise to see him use that to his advantage.

4 Fire Ball caught the eye last start. He is coming to hand this term and is well placed with James McDonald aboard.

5 Fortune Master can use the inside gate to his advantage. Each-way chance.

Race 3 (1,200M)

5 Youthful Deal is a classy operator on the dirt and he is very well suited over this course and distance. Expect him to be at his best, especially with Vincent Ho remaining aboard.

2 Seasons Wit hops on the dirt. He has enough class to be competitive on this surface. The strong booking of Purton holds him in good stead.

1 Ping Hai Galaxy can bounce back. He will fly through to lead and could easily replicate his heroics from two starts ago.

3 Chancheng Prince loves the course and distance. Do not discount.

Race 4 (1,000M)

7 Manythanks Forever has done well ahead of his debut. He looks to have his fair share of ability and is worth taking a chance on down the straight.

1 Baby Crystal trialled well recently and should be able to put his best foot forward, especially from a favourable draw.

2 Flying Dragon is always competitive. He can make his presence felt over a course and distance he loves.

4 Crazy Treasure makes his debut. He has caught the eye and should make an impression.



Race 5 (1,200M)

7 Super Sixty is a nice horse and he looks well placed to fire on debut. He does not meet an overly strong field and this shapes as a good starting point for his Hong Kong career. Warrants respect with Ho’s booking.

8 Top Scorer is another debutant. Purton hops up for John Size and this combination always commands respect.

4 Mr Maestro finished fifth on debut and can build on that effort. He just has a sticky draw to overcome.

2 Phoenix Light has race experience on his side. He is suited in this grade.

Race 6 (1,200M)

9 Cool Blue is better than his record suggests. He has been a victim of circumstances at times but is worth another chance, especially on the dirt, which he much prefers.

8 Aca Power has class and his win two starts ago was full of merit. He will be making his presence felt in a big way.

11 Lean Master is in superb form and he is the likely leader. Purton is up now and the champion rider’s ability could be a key factor in getting the horse his first win.

2 Man Star has a bit of a class edge but he does need to start showing more.

Race 7 (1,600M)

8 Super Wise Dragon is showing his class now. His latest effort for second was impressive and he can continue to build on that, especially as McDonald retains the ride. The one to beat.

1 Darci Joy has the class and pairs favourably with Purton. He will be making his presence felt, just as he has done across two runs this season in the grade.

10 Joyful Prosperity has been hard to catch at times. There is clearly something there and he can figure from the positive draw.

5 Imperial Magee is next best.

Race 8 (1,200M)

9 Gorgeous Win won well last start and he can take another step in the right direction. He is a smart talent, one who looks ready to seriously ascend the handicap.

10 Raging Blizzard has hit the ground running in Hong Kong with a win from three starts. He has got a bit of class and the inside draw should see him do no extra work in the run.

11 Ka Ying Cheer has a suitable draw and can bounce back to his best for an in-form stable.

3 Righteous Arion has the draw to overcome but is talented. Keep safe.

Race 9 (1,000M)

8 Lucky Gor narrowly missed last start. He can atone for that effort, especially with Teetan sticking aboard. He draws wide but can win over a suitable course and distance.

14 Must Go has not shown much yet. But, with two runs under his belt now, he might be able to make his presence felt. He trialled well ahead of his debut.

4 Kyeema steps out for his first start in Hong Kong. He pairs favourably with Purton.

3 Packing Bole is a multiple winner already. He has got ability and should be fighting out the finish.

Race 10 (1,600M)

4 Chancheng Glory is chasing a fourth straight victory. He is unbeaten over this course and distance in Hong Kong and could easily win again from an ideal draw.

10 Let’s Do It is in superb form this season. He will be finishing fast, albeit from the wide barrier.

3 Accolade Start continues to develop and he can take another forward step. His latest effort was excellent and his ascent can commence.

7 Billionaire Secret draws well and can prove competitive again. He has got talent.

