Dec 27 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) HANDSOME PRINCE did not go unnoticed on debut. The form of that race has worked out well. As the only runner in the race with experience, he should be in an advantageous position.

Watch the betting on the newcomers, of whom well-bred colts (1) BROOKSIDER, (4) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE, (5) HEMISPHERE and (7) COMMANDING appeal most.

The market should provide more of a guide to their chances.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(10) SORCERESS SUPREME, (15) CHAKPORI and (7) TIMELINE showed enough on debut over this course and distance to suggest they will be competitive with natural improvement.

The betting is likely to provide a guide to the chances of the many newcomers, of whom well-bred fillies (9) DAFNES DAUGHTER, (5) SHEETS AND GOGGLES and (13) IN THE GREEN ZONE appeal most.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(10) DANCINGTOTHELIGHT caught the eye on his reappearance when running on strongly from a long way back to finish third over this course and distance. He should be third-time lucky.

He had (4) COUNTER ATTACK and (7) BABYLON behind him on that occasion and should confirm that form with improvement.

(6) CHAMPAGNE MAC could pose the biggest threat if building on the progress made last time.

(3) BARNBOUGLE has the form and experience to be competitive.

Newcomer (9) MONKEY PUZZLE need not be special to have a say.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) PUSHING LIMITS caught the eye on debut when running on strongly to finish a close sixth in a competitive maiden. She need not improve a great deal to open her account.

(2) FANNY KEMBLE and (7) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL have the form and experience to play a role in the finish but are likely to fight for the runner-up spot.

(10) JET GREEN is capable of joining the battle if improving with first-time blinkers.

(3) TRUE HORIZON and (6) ROYAL LYTHAM complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) CICADIDAE ran on from a hopeless position to finish just behind (5) SUN SPECTACULAR (0.5kg worse off) over this course and distance last time. The filly is good value to turn the tables on revised weight and from the best stall.

(7) FAIRFIELD is held on that form but is better off at the weights. Should get closer.

Riding arrangements, however, suggest (11) TICKING BOMB is the pick of the stable’s runners.

(3) SEASIDE TRIP and (9) CABARET could have more to offer over this distance.

The well-bred filly (2) LADY MY LADY is another to note on debut.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) INDECENT PROPOSAL and (15) HOLDING THUMBS ought to improve after their pleasing debut runs. They are likely to be competitive, though preference is for the former from a good draw.

(18) APACHE CHIEF is drawn wide but has the form and experience to play a leading role, especially with improvement on the cards with first-time blinkers.

(3) COSMIC CAPTAIN improved over this trip to finish ahead of that rival last time and could confirm.

(2) PADRE D’OR is also weighted to make his presence felt.

Race 7 (1,600m)

The consistent (5) LIKETHECLAPPERS led from a wide draw when finishing ahead of (7) INCREDIBILL last time. If as effective over this trip, he should confirm that form on identical weight.

(4) FLY TO RIO is 1kg better off with those rivals and could be anything trying this trip for the first time.

A bigger threat could come from the returning (1) SLURRICANE, who is lightly raced and is unbeaten in two starts in Cape Town.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) FATAL GEM and (7) PRINCESS IZZY are progressive three-year-old fillies who shared the spoils in a similar contest over this trip last time.

They renew rivalry on similar weights and ought to be competitive in their bid to complete the hat-trick.

(5) CALLMEGETRIX and stablemate (10) RAINBOW LORIKEET are 3kg better off with Fatal Gem and Princess Izzy, so should pose as threats.

(9) CLOUD CHASER has finished second in consecutive starts, including over this course and distance last time. Has to be taken seriously.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(2) MASKED VIGILANTE has maintained his form and consistency at a higher level over this distance. He ought to be rewarded with a victory.

(7) KELP FOREST won over 1,400m last time with cheekpieces and should remain competitive, though his record over this trip is unconvincing.

(8) VERONIQUE is 0.5kg better off with that rival for a half-length beating and is more effective over this trip. A threat.

(5) MIGHTY MAC is held on that form but will appreciate reverting to this trip to fare better.

(9) MR FROSTIE, (10) FINAL MOVE and (11) SHIFTING PATH are consistent and have claims, too.