Dec 28 SA (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) EMPRESSOFNORMANDY showed vast improvement last time but needs to confirm.

(4) ARCTIC COMMANDER has not been far back and could get into the mix.

(1) WAITFORGREENLIGHT has been costly to follow but could open her account in this field.

(5) LADY GREENSLEEVES should not be far off.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) JOKER MAN has the form and looks hard to beat – he rates the best bet on a tricky card.

(2) VAN MEIJEL comes off a break after encountering problems and if not in need of it, could challenge.

(4) TRIP TO STATES and (11) SCARLET RED could get into the trifecta.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) NETTLETON is maturing and could follow up.

(3) GRAPE SHOT is improving – watch.

(2) SIGRID SWING could get into the money.

Six-time winner (5) GOLDEN ASPEN claims 4kg and could take advantage of the situation.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) CHOCOLATE BOMB will prefer the minimum trip and could get away.

(7) TIME FO ORCHIDS was not disgraced in new surroundings and should challenge.

(4) DR FAUSTUS and (5) LINKIN NAVIGATOR have ability but could need their runs.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) MONDIAL was blowing last time and could make it three wins from five starts.

(7) GEORGE HANDEL could go in again.

(8) VIVA BRAZIL just beat (2) TROIS TROIS QUATRE last time when both overcame tardy starts. It could get close between them again.

(9) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS can feature.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) A PLACE IN THE SUN finished a length in front of (1) QUANTUM last time with (5) SWEET BASIL a further nose behind. Close go again.

(3) STORMY CHOICE, (8) BE REAL, (10) MIGHTY GODDESS and (4) SPRING IN HEAVEN could take home money.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(2) WYZEACT is having his peak run and should make a bold bid.

(4) SUNSHINE DAY is holding form and her penultimate effort shows her true ability.

(3) COMMAND PILOT needed his last outing and must come into the reckoning.

(8) WHIRLYBIRD should now relish the extra.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(7) JURY’S OUT combo is on a hat-trick.

Both (5) SOUTHERN BLAZE and (8) MITCH GOT HIS WISH needed their last runs and should make their presence felt.

(1) PERILLA, (10) SAGE KING, (13) JOHN WICK and (11) DUBAI HILLS are more for the shortlist.