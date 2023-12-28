Dec 29 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Silver Sonic is chasing straight wins in the last race at Happy Valley. Drawn in gate 2 with Zac Purton at the helm, this is his race to lose.

Race 1 (2,200m)

3 Boom Alliance is racing well and looks ready for the step-up in trip in Class 5 with champion jockey Zac Purton atop.

4 Happy Hero has competed well this season. He can make his presence felt from the inside gate.

8 Golden Fairy is favoured at the bottom of the handicap over this distance.

6 Loyal Ambition loves the course and distance. He is a winner in this grade.

Race 2 (1,200m)

6 General Ace has looked well ahead of his return. He was finding his feet late last season and this is the sort of contest where he could really put his best foot forward.

5 Get The Monies is showing signs of improvement this season. He draws ideally and could be hard to catch.

11 Happily Friends is consistent and will be fighting out the finish again.

8 Double Show is chasing back-to-back wins.

Race 3 (1,650m)

11 Palace Pal should already be a winner. He has done well across his career without scoring. He gets a super chance under the light weight.

9 Reliable Profit has mixed his form but should improve with a switch back to the turf.

4 Turin Warrior is racing well and needs only an ounce of luck to be going very close from the draw.

1 Snowalot has gate 2 and consistency on his side. James McDonald rides.

Race 4 (1,650m)

4 Aromatica caught the eye last start. He turned in a super-competitive effort that day and can build on that performance from the good barrier.

1 Golden Link has a bit of class. He steps up in trip, which appears hugely ideal.

11 Right Honourable is a winner already this term and his consistency holds him in good stead.

6 Happy Angel will get his chance racing on the speed.

Race 5 (1,200m)

2 Kilindini is racing in career-best form and a first win in Hong Kong is possible.

12 Lyrical Motion is racing well. He is favoured under the feather weight and pole position.

5 Gorgeous Vitality can mix his form but should be able to make his presence felt from an ideal draw.

4 High Rise Soldier can improve off his last-start fourth.

Race 6 (1,200m)

9 Cheong Fat can return in style, especially with Purton up from an ideal draw. He was racing well last season. The one to beat.

7 Lucky Quality comes into this following two placings. He is in the right vein of form to prove competitive again.

1 Togepi was a superb winner two starts back. He is suited by remaining in Class 4.

12 Super Eagle continues to race well and is favoured with no weight on his back.

Race 7 (1,200m)

5 Armour Eagle appears ready to put his best foot forward this term. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner.

3 Lucky Archangel is a three-time winner from his last four starts. He was only fair last start but does get his chance from a very good gate.

8 A Americ Te Specso has been solid all season and should be doing the same again under Purton.

7 Golden Empire is next in line.

Race 8 (1,650m)

1 Silver Sonic is chasing back-to-back successes. Purton sticks aboard and he draws gate 2. This is his race to lose.

4 Quantum Patch is racing well and can take another step in the right direction.

2 Tourbillon Prince won well last start and remains in the same grade.

8 D Star mixes his form but, on his day, he is class.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club