Dec 29 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,300m)

(1) LADY D’ARBANVILLE showed good improvement when runner-up last time and should do even better this distance.

(2) SECRET SUMMER showed improvement when stepped up in distance but is not out of it over this shorter distance.

(3) KEENONKELLY makes her local debut and has yet to win a race after 11 starts but she is in very good form and would not surprise if she wins.

(4) MISS TUCKER and (5) ROYAL VENUS are both battling to win a race but are capable of earning some money.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) DESTINY’S ANGEL was heavily backed to win her local debut but found one better on the day. She ran well above her rating that day and has clearly improved in her new yard. She can go one better.

(1) GRADUATION TIME is consistent and looks likely to fight out the finish once again.

(6) CAPTIVATE has put in two poor displays of late but is capable of better and could earn some money.

(2) WESTERN JACK returns from a break and has a place chance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) BENNELONG POINT ran well last time and has a chance.

(2) FIERY DUKE is not an easy ride but is course and distance suited and could make all.

(1) AADEHYA needed his comeback run and will do a lot better this time.

(4) JOYOUS JUBILEE likes the Polytrack and can contest the finish.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) PRINCE OF FIRE has been in very good form in his new yard and should make a bold bid at winning.

(1) CRUISE CONTROL bounced back to his best to score last time but has to prove himself as good over this course and distance.

(2) CLIFF TOP put in a shocker last time but can bounce back to score.

(9) NARCOS is not without claims.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE is at the top of her game with two nice wins in her last four starts. She is course-and-distance suited and can score again.

(3) ANGELSEA has been running on strongly over shorter. Chance.

(4) KILMONIVAIG ran third on Dec 22. Go close again.

(5) MIA REGINA is better than her last run would suggest. Her stable companion, (6) VANDALISE, has stable jockey Richard Fourie in the irons and that suggests she may be the better one.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(3) HEATHCLIFF returns from a break and could score on a surface on which he has performed very well. It may be worth noting that Fourie is on (10) GLOBAL ALLY. This gelding is unbeaten in three starts since joining trainer Alan Greeff, so deserves the utmost respect but is facing his toughest test to date.

(1) GALLIC TRIBE has been good in his new yard and could like this course and distance.

(5) CHERRY ANO is better than his last run. Can surprise.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) BACK FOR MORE put in a cracking run in her penultimate start but did not repeat it against the boys last time. Perhaps she can bounce back to score.

(2) KABON KAPI and (3) OPERA SWING are capable of much better than their last runs.

(5) RAISING QUINN showed her best when scoring last time and can follow up.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) ABOUND stepped up in distance last time and ran an absolute cracker.

(4) CHARLIE MALONE got the better of rival (6) PATH OF CHOICE late last time out but there should not be much between then this time.

(1) MORNING CHESS won on local debut. Can have more to offer.

(2) WIND SOCK has not been at his best of late but can be competitive when in the mood.