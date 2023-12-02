Dec 3 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

All first-timers barring (2) BLUE VELVET, who makes the trip from the Highveld after a fair debut behind easy winner Almond Sea. That experience can work in her favour.

(3) JET LAVISH could be worth following with Richard Fourie engaged.

(4) ETHEREAL VIEW has stable rider Tristan Godden aboard for Mike Miller, who is responsible for six of the eight runners.

Race 2 (1,750m)

(6) CAPE EAGLE was runner-up to the classy See It Again last time and a close third to recent Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup winner Royal Victory. The obvious choice.

(4) AIRWAYS LAW is possibly a threat, despite his modest effort behind See It Again in a seemingly unsuitable soft track.

(2) NAVAJO NATION shed his maiden tag over this course and distance and followed up in a handicap. He has jumped 13 points in three starts and has only 51kg to shoulder.

(3) CHEROKEE TRAIL made good improvement to score with first-time blinkers and has run well over this course and distance.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(11) GRECIAN PALACE has finished behind two Gary Rich-trained fillies at her last two starts. She was narrowly beaten by the outsider A Time To Dance on this course last time. She drops back in trip and has the 4kg-claiming Kobeli Lihaba up.

However, she faces another Rich-trained filly in (10) FIRE PHOENIX, who is both course-and-distance suited and in good form.

(1) HEAD GIRL showed up nicely in her local debut and is certain to come on from that effort.

(3) JANE’S VISION has been costly to follow, but her two best recent efforts have been over this course and distance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Stable rider Rachel Venniker has the choice between Michael Roberts duo, (10) FUTURE FLO and (4) NOBLE WARRIOR. She opts for Future Flo, who was returning from a break last time as the beaten favourite last time and looks capable of going one better.

Fourie has picked up the ride on Noble Warrior, who has put in two promising efforts.

(8) FIREFLARE came from well back when narrowly beaten on this course last time and will have plenty of supporters.

(9) IRISH LUCK had no luck in the running when favourite and now has the more experienced Sean Veale aboard.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(10) RHYTHM shed his maiden status at the second time of asking. He started at long odds which suggests that he has still not found his best.

(5) SHOT OF COURAGE was doing his best work late behind Ndaka last start and goes well for Lihaba.

Louis Goosen has an in-form trio. His best could be (2) MASK ON, who has won his last two outings with stable first-call rider Chase Maujean staying with the mount.

(8) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN has been in cracking form but all his recent efforts have been around the turn, so the straight course under top weight could be an issue.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(12) WILLIAM ROBERTSON scored on this course last time. He does drop back to a sprint but is well weighted. He looks good enough for the hat-trick despite taking on stronger opposition.

(1) BEECHAMWOOD BOY is over his favourite course and distance, and should make a race of it.

The grey (5) STRAWBERRY BEAR is top class but has not been out since scraping home over a mile in June. He could well need this outing but he sprints well and his class could carry him through.

(11) GOOD TRAVELLER is also back over his best course and distance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) FORESHORE looks progressive and was narrowly beaten last time. Veale is back in the saddle and the shorter trip should suit.

(2) LUCKY MISS is never far back and was a game winner last time. She got a four-point penalty but Lihaba claims 4kg.

(4) TWINKLELITTLESTAR was a good second to (7) MINOGUE last time and is now 2.5kg better off, which should be enough to turn the tables.

(1) MORGAN LA FAY is in form and teams up with Muzi Yeni again.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(2) DOCTOR’S ORDERS is seldom out of the money and has been runner-up at her last two starts. She stays the trip and drops in class.

(5) DRIVE BY followed up her recent win with a close second. She steps up in trip and the extra distance may bring out the very best.

(1) FLIGHT DISPLAY has run well on this course and can improve on her last two outings.

(7) FASHIONIGMA is seldom far off the money. Place chance.