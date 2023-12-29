Dec 30 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

(7) BLUE VELVET, the most experienced runner, was beaten when favourite second-up. Can be third-time lucky.

(5) READY SET FIRE drifted in the betting on debut and will surely improve. The rest of the field are newcomers. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (800m)

(3) KINDRED HEART was backed on debut but could finish only third. Should improve.

(7) SIMPLY MAJESTIC found no support on debut but was not disgraced. Look for progress.

Her rider, however, jumps aboard newcomer-stablemate (2) IGNITETHELIGHT. Watch.

Also respect money for the other four first-timers.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(14) KAAPSE HOOP finished a surprising second over this course and distance on debut. Should go one better.

(4) AMBER ROCK was behind that rival and should be even more competitive.

Watch well-bred newcomers (1) PEREGRINE FALCON, (5) SEEKING THE LIFE and (15) GREEN MILE.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) FOREGIVENESS is overdue for his maiden win.

Watch stablemate (10) KADIZORA, a debutante.

(12) SAY IT WITH ROSES and (9) DUCHESS OF SEVILLE should improve on their debut runs.

Race 5 (1,400m)

Stablemates (1) ITSRAININGWILLIAM and (6) WE’RE JAMMING are favourably treated by the race conditions. They should be competitive.

(5) LIGHT SPEED is closely matched, so should have a say.

(2) WECANGOALLNIGHT is effective over this trip and has the form to fight for victory.

Race 6 (1,600m)

After finding issues at the start in his first two runs, (10) THUNEE PLAYA should finish off strongly and be right there.

(11) RED KNOT was well backed last time but disappointed. Look for a better effort over this trip.

(3) BATTLE OF KURSK, (7) ACT OF POWER, (4) JAPANESE STAR and (5) LA MOOHAL could get into the money.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) THE GREY KING made the expected improvement to score when stepped up to this trip last time. Should have more to offer.

(4) WILLIE JOHN and (9) NORDIC CHIEF are relatively unexposed three-year-olds with the form to be competitive.

(7) DRAGONFLY has held his own at a higher level and is capable over this distance.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) ON THE HORIZON just failed to make it four wins in a row but could resume winning ways over a slighter shorter trip.

(1) CAPE LIGHTS is holding form and should be right there.

(2) BONIKA needs to get away on terms to have a chance.

Most others are looking for the minor money.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(9) OLIVER, (1) BRISTOL HERCULES, (6) INFRARED and (10) UNICORN ALERT finished in that order behind Inamorare over this course and distance recently.

There should be little among the quartet on identical weight.

Last-start maiden winners (4) ESCARPMENT and (5) TRIPPI’S SILK can follow up.

Race 10 (1,160m)

(1) DYCE is at his best but gives tons of weight to all.

He concedes 11.5kg to (6) MRS BROWNING and 12kg to (7) CHYAVANA and both should be catching late.

(8) COLDHARDSTARE is another who will take advantage of the weight difference.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(1) BEYONDTHEBOUNDARY and (4) KITCHAKAL are consistent KwaZulu-Natal raiders with solid form.

Last-start winners (6) CHARLIE CROKER and (12) KING OF THE GAULS ought to remain competitive despite their respective penalties.

Race 12 (1,800m)

After two good efforts against worthy oppositions, (10) LET’S GO NOW could get her just reward.

(2) TULIP TREE is threatening for her fifth win. Must be respected.

Topweight (1) PERFECT WITNESS and (11) WITBLITS are looking for four straight wins.

Race 13 (1,100m)

(1) BOOGIEFIED and (4) SWIFT ACTION would have tightened up after their pleasing comebacks.

(7) WILLIAM WEST and (9) ALL ABOUT AL are in good form and ought to acquit themselves competitively.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(8) RED BOMBER is having his third run after a rest and gelding. Should go close.

(9) TIRPITZ recorded a game victory last time and could double up over this course and distance.

(7) BACK IN BUSINESS battled to get going last time and the extra distance could assist.

(5) FUNKY MUSIC is holding form and could get into the reckoning.

Race 15 (1,100m)

(9) TRES CHIC won her last start and is still in with a chance in a relatively modest event.

(3) GIMMETHEWALTZ made no impression over 1,400m last time but will enjoy the shorter sprint.

(4) EASY MONEY is racing off a rating close to her last winning mark.

(7) ON BOARD returned to form with a good second in open company in early December.