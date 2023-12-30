Dec 31 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Mostly first-timers with trainers not confident of their chances, except Stuart Ferrie, who says (8) SHE’S A MACHINE is a nice filly and working well.

Of the two that have run, (6) ACT OF GENIUS was a well-beaten fourth on debut and (4) ANT DYNASTY, who finished fifth. Both can improve with the experience.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Gareth van Zyl has three runners and his best could be (5) PATANTS HEIR, the mount of stable rider Athandiwe Mgudlwa. She raced greenly on debut around the Greyville turn and should come on from that.

(8) CHEZ MIMI was given a lengthy break after a smart debut. She could run well fresh. Watch the money.

(6) TOTHESTARSANDBACK made good improvement second-up and can come on from that effort.

(10) FIRECRACKER found market support on debut and should improve.

(11) DAWN SURPRISE showed up well on debut, finishing ahead of Firecracker. Do not ignore.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) TEATIME TIPPLE was a beaten odds-on chance last outing but has finished second in five of his six starts. His only unplaced run was over this course and distance, which is a concern.

(3) SEND ME was just over a length behind Teatime Tipple when making his debut at lengthy odds. He should come on from that effort.

(11) ABADDON comes off a short break but has shown up well in both outings. He was a last-start beaten favourite.

(1) IMPERIAL POWER returns from a virus infection and may just need it. But his last two outings were decent efforts.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(6) LAUDATO won well last time. He steps up in class but looks progressive.

(7) RELEASE ME has not been far back when taking on stronger opposition. He goes well over this trip and should make a bold bid.

(5) AVERNI KING might just have needed his last run. That form has worked out quite well and he has a strong each-way chance.

(2) JAZZ FESTIVAL was much improved last run. Can improve further with cheek pieces.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(7) NIGHTINGALES SING has shown up well in both starts and looks the part in what appears like a weak field. However, this will be her first trip over 1,900m.

(8) STYLE ICON is proven over the trip and looks the biggest threat. The filly was a promising runner-up last time.

(4) PIXIE IN LOVE’s form has tailed off a little at her last two starts. But she was a well-beaten third with first-time blinkers last start.

(2) ACCUMULATE, a last-start fourth, can earn a minor cheque.

Race 6 (1,950m)

(8) TOBACCONIST was running on strongly from a tough draw last run. He is up in distance and looks primed for this.

(4) KHANYISA INDLELA has finished runner-up in his last three starts. Down in class, he should go close to finally cracking his third win.

(6) MANIC MONDAY tried to lead all the way last start but was run out of it late. She takes on the males but is down in class and has consistent form on this course.

(2) RICCARDO has been close-up at his last two outings. He is down in class and Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg claim will enhance his chances.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Nine-year-old (2) ISHNANA is back over his favourite course and distance. He takes a four-point drop in the handicap and, if finding his best form, will have a strong chance.

Peter Muscutt is two-handed with (5) KUPHOLIWE and (1) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE. Richard Fourie has stayed with Kupholiwe and he could prove the pick of the pair.

(10) SUPER FAST is in top form, with a second and a win in his last two starts.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(11) PALM BREEZE seldom runs a bad race and has been close-up at her last two starts over this course and distance.

(10) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE had her last win over this course and distance. She has been consistent.

(5) CAN’T CATCH ME has also been consistent over further with cheek pieces. She gets blinkers which could make the difference.

(1) FORT J’ADORE has a big weight but has been in good form.