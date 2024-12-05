Dec 6 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(12) LIKE A BUTTERFLY has been a disappointment in that she has yet to win a race. However, she has run some fair races on the Polytrack, so she might win on local debut.

(1) MAN OF COURAGE has only been fair so far, but is well drawn this time and could get the run of the race.

(2) VELVET VALOUR showed some improvement last time and could have more to offer.

(3) DECREE was not beaten far in his last two Western Cape races and could show vast improvement on the Polytrack.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(7) CICADIDAE is improving and likes the Polytrack. She has a nice galloping weight and looks the one to beat.

(5) LADY SILVANO showed vast improvement last time and should be right there at the finish.

(6) AMAZING COLOURS has been very frustrating to follow but does have ability. She would not be a surprise winner.

(1) MEDLERS TART has not been running to the level she is capable of and is also not out of it.

Race 3 (2,200m)

(1) HE’S A GAUL had (2) HOME REEF behind him when they met on Nov 15 at this track.

(4) FEARLESS BADGER is clearly better than his last run would suggest and has a winning chance.

(5) ANGEL OF MY HEART is consistent without winning and can earn.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) ALL ABOUT LOVE has improved since raiding the Eastern Cape. He lacked a strong finish last time and the blinkers have been discarded. He can recoup losses.

(4) TAKE A MULLIGAN has been disappointing but is capable of contesting the finish.

(5) EXTRACTION has been consistent without winning and can earn.

(6) GENTEEL disappointed on this surface last time but could improve.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) THREE ROCKS has been expensive to follow but is weighted to bounce back and win this race.

(2) PARIS LASS has beaten Three Rocks on two occasions but is not well weighted. She can earn.

Both of those runners were behind (4) SYMBOL OF LOVE and (6) ELLORIX who fought out the finish last time.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) USA’S HOPE was a heavily backed winner of his local debut. He did win comfortably and should follow up if he can repeat that level of form.

(6) WHATEVER NEXT and (9) PURPLE OPERATOR are in good shape and capable of getting involved with the finish.

(5) FRANZ LEHAR was well beaten but could be a threat, on local debut and trying the Polytrack, after changing trainers.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) SILVER FALCON clearly did not like the blinkers, so the last run is best forgotten. He was not disgraced when third in September on the Fairview Polytrack, and that could be the form on offer.

(2) FIREALLEY won the Algoa Cup on this surface last time but that was over 2,000m. He has won a couple of times over this distance, so deserves respect.

(5) BLACKBERRY MALT chased home Firealley that day but is distance suited today.

(7) EAST COAST is all capable of an upset.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(8) MASTER FORESTER was not disgraced when fourth last time. He is improving and could do even better this time, but he is not drawn well.

(3) UNION ROSE has been caught very late in his last two starts and has an obvious winning chance.

(5) MR MOLONY is in good form and clearly not out of it.

(7) JAMES FITZJAMES is unreliable but is capable of earning.