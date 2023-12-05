Dec 6 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(13) CHARLENE has been costly to follow but had wide draws in her last two starts at Durbanville. She can score her overdue maiden win, running on the outside of the straight.

(10) TRES CHIC has run two good seconds in a row. She, too, has had some tough barriers to overcome and could finally finish in front.

(2) STRATA has been frustrating to follow but must always be afforded respect.

(5) F EIGHT has finished ahead of Charlene, so must be respected.

Race 2 (1,200m)

The well-bred Vercingetorix filly (1) PRINCESS VIRGINIE fluffed her lines last time. She showed promise on debut and deserves another chance, especially on her Kenilworth debut.

(8) LOVE SHACK came in for support last time and found just one better. Expect another solid effort.

(4) TIBETAN VOYAGE had wide draws in both starts but made progress in those. Worth monitoring.

(11) HANGING ROCK will be having her third run after a rest and should be rounding into best form.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) CELTIC CHIEF keeps on drawing well. He could make a winning debut at this venue.

(5) BATON ROUGE made good improvement second-up. He is running for a stable whose three-year-olds are all gearing up for better races.

(4) PETTEIA has run decent races in KwaZulu-Natal. If he is not in need of the run after a rest, he could be dangerous racing up front.

(9) SPELLING BEE did not enjoy 1,600m last time. He could produce a good finish if the pace is on.

Race 4 (1,600m)

East Cape raider (5) JOY AND PEACE won a nice race last time and could be on the up. She handles the longer trip on breeding.

(3) DESERT ROSE is better than her latest form. She needed her last start and should improve over her favourable course and distance.

(12) NORDIC QUEST is still learning what it is all about and, with (9) CLOUD CHASER and (10) PHILOSOPHISE, has a wide gate to overcome. The latter two are capable of taking home decent prize money on form.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(3) FAMILY POWER rates the form choice. She finished ahead of main rivals (4) ENGLISH MISTRESS and (9) SANSA STARK.

(5) HELIOTROPE, (6) DOITWITHDIAMONDS and (2) PRINCESS OF BAYEUX also have chances.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(15) COSMIC RHYTHM was beaten by a wide draw last time but Richard Fourie sticks with him. He is improving with each start, but only the race will tell if he is effective over the distance.

(2) MASTEROFALLSTORMS also had a tough task coming from well off the pace even though drawing well last time. He could score for a stable in good form.

(6) TAKE A MULLIGAN stayed on well at the end of his last race from the widest stall.

(1) SEA HORSE, (10) POINTDEXTER and (13) REIGN OF HONOUR can upset.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) ROYAL SWAN MASTER is the one to beat. He was second on debut at Greyville and then won. Last time, he was second and should score again with the longer run-in.

(7) OLIVER also ran a promising race when only a neck behind the former and is 1kg off, so could theoretically turn the form around.

(5) FIBONACCI won better than the margin suggests over a shorter trip last time and could finally realise his true potential. He is also proven over this distance.

(9) INFRARED and (6) UNICORN ALERT can improve as well.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(10) KELP FOREST has run some decent races and could get rewarded. A set of cheekpieces could also assist him.

(12) LIKETHECLAPPERS is in good form. He finished ahead of Kelp Forest the last time they met. He has the gate speed to overcome his wide draw.

(13) MIGHTY MAC was a tad unlucky to lose last time but has run well over this trip previously.

(5) INCREDIBILL met stronger rivals last time. He is better over this distance.