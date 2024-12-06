Dec 7 South Africa (Kenilworth/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Well-bred (6) CLAIR DE LUNE gets a 2.5kg sex allowance from her male rivals and the booking of Richard Fourie is encouraging.

(4) ORBIT, (3) GOOD FOR YOU and (5) ROCKAROUNDTHECLOCK are attractively bred colts to keep an eye on.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) GURKHA and (8) UMFULA caught the eye when running on to finish behind (1) CIRCUMBENDIBUS over track and trip last time. They would have benefited from that experience and could improve to reverse that form.

(10) SECRET PASSAGE completes the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Last-start scorers (11) CAPTAIN’S DESTINY and (10) ALL IS GREEN carry penalties for their successes but should remain competitive.

Recent maiden winners (4) BERRY’S BOOGIE and (9) OCTOBER FEST have scope to improve and should make their presence felt, too. However, preference is for the well-related latter who has progressed with each outing and should make further improvement after a break.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) GARRIX confirmed the promise of his debut second by winning over 1,200m last time. Will appreciate this longer trip. Pays to follow.

(5) CARRIACOU was unlucky (inconvenienced) when finishing third last time. He boasts the form and experience to play a leading role.

(10) RICH FOLKS HOAX has scope to improve and could get into the picture too.

Consistent (16) MASTER OF PARIS is not without a chance either, despite his wide draw.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) MISS MARGUERITE beat several of these rivals when winning a recent Listed race over 1,100m.

(4) ASIYE PHAMBILI, (2) SUMMER LILY and (7) NORDIC QUEST are all weighted to reverse that form on these revised weight terms.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Durban July winner (5) ORIENTAL CHARM is 3kg worse off with familiar foe (4) GREEN WITH ENVY on their reappearances. The latter boasts an impressive record racing fresh after a break and is good value to make a winning comeback.

(3) ROYAL AUSSIE and (2) SUGAR MOUNTAIN would have tightened up after recent seasonal pipe-openers and they should fight out the minors.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(2) VIBE SA has been costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn, having finished second in each of his last five starts.

(1) KWAGGA BLITZ is runner-up in three of his last five. He can challenge for race honours.

(3) MIZZEN SWORD is better than his last run suggests and has shown enough to play a role in the outcome.

Watch the betting on well-bred newcomer (6) CRONUS.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Highveld raider (13) FATAL FLAW should be effective in this line-up. His last-start Grade 3 success has subsequently been franked by the runner-up winning a 1,600m Grade 3 in Johannesburg.

(1) MON PETIT CHERIE beat several re-opposing rivals in the Grade 2 Western Cape Fillies Championship and meets them on identical weight terms.

(11) GIMMIE’S COUNTESS ran on from a long way back to finish on the heels of that rival and could turn the tables with the longer run-in of the summer track likely to suit.

(3) BEWARE THE BOMB should not be overlooked.

Race 9 (1,160m)

(8) MAVERICK QUEEN stayed on encouragingly for third on debut. She would have come on with that experience and need not improve much to open her account.

Returning (2) KOMATI RIVER and (1) TIPPERARY have the form to expose any chinks in Maverick Queen’s armour.

(6) CHERRY OH BABY is unexposed so could get into the picture with any improvement.

Race 10 (2,500m)

(3) LOVE IS A ROSE, (7) HOLDING THUMBS and (1) CALL TO UNITE are closely matched on recent form and there should not be much separating them again.

Last-start winner (6) NAVY STRENGTH has the form and experience to get involved and should not be underestimated.

Race 11 (1,160m)

(1) COSMIC SPEED has not raced since finishing unplaced in a 2yo Grade 1 (1,600m) on July 28. He will appreciate this shorter trip on his reappearance and, on the strength of his earlier juvenile form, he need not be fully tuned to make a winning comeback.

(2) CYMRIC has a bit to find on form and at the weights, but his superior fitness should stand him in good stead.

(6) BOSUM BUDDY and (4) RONDEBOSCH also have a fitness edge so are not taken lightly.

Race 12 (2,000m)

(1) LIGHTNING GLOW, (5) MARSHALL FIELD and (8) MAGIC VERSE returned to form recently and need only confirm that improvement to have their say in the outcome.

(9) JOIN THE DOTS (unbeaten over 2,000m) also has solid form credentials.

Race 13 (1,800m)

(2) ICHACHA and (3) SERRANO are both consistent performers with solid credentials and scope for further improvement. However, it could pay to side with the former who has experience over this trip. He is taken to get his head in front after finishing second in three of his last four starts.

(4) SANTIAGO’S PRIDE and (8) CASUS BELLI complete the shortlist.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(2) BIG UNIT, (3) POWERANDTHEGLORY, (12) TOUT A FAIT and (5) WILLIE JOHN are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest over this trip on the Winter track and there will not be much between them again on these terms.

Race 15 (2,400m)

(2) TO THE RESCUE has regained form recently with a tongue-tie fitted and was not winning out of turn in a similar 2,400m contest at this level in November.

The latter finished behind (6) DAMOVA in his previous outing but is also better off at the weights with that rival.

(1) BANHA BRIDGE has dropped to a competitive mark and should make his presence felt, especially with his rider’s 1.5kg allowance.

Last-start maiden winner (4) CLEAR THE PATH is improving. Should not be taken lightly.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(2) WHAFEEF attracted betting support when bouncing back to form with a reassuring second over 1,800m in November. He would have tightened up with the benefit of that comeback outing and is good value to build on that improvement, despite a three-point penalty.

(4) COMMAND PILOT returned a beaten odds-on favourite in the same race but could redeem himself on 2kg better terms and with the cheekpieces worn that day dispensed with.

(5) SOUTHERN BLAZE is at the top of his game and the four-point penalty for his hat-trick win is negated by his rider’s 1.5kg claim.

(7) QUATERMAIN is not without hope.

Race 17 (1,400m)

Versatile hard-knocker (2) FOSTINOVO is effective over this distance and the drop in class will be to his liking.

(7) HAIR TRIGGER should enjoy switching to the Standside track with its longer run-in, so it could pay to follow the progress of this maturing 3yo gelding.

Last-start winner (5) RATTLE BAG and (8) LIBECCIO, whose eye-catching comeback second was very encouraging, should make their presence felt off slightly higher marks.

Race 18 (1,160m)

(2) FRANCINE confirmed the form/improvement of her encouraging October comeback by winning at this level in November and a resultant five-point penalty is unlikely to halt her momentum.

However, lightly raced runner-up (6) CALANTHA is 1.5kg better off and, with any improvement, should reverse that form.

(5) VALIEVA, (11) THERE SHE GOES are hard-knockers whose form and experience at this level will stand them in good stead.