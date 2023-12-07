Dec 8 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) GRADUATION TIME is holding form well. He is well drawn and could be hard to catch.

(1) GREY SMOKE has improved with the aid of blinkers and should fight out the finish once again.

(3) CHARGE AHEAD has changed trainers since running in Gauteng. Could improve on the Polytrack.

(6) TORRONE has been a disappointment so far but could improve at this centre.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) ENCHANTED SKY was a costly loser last start when she went down narrowly. That was her first taste of the Polytrack and she can go one better this time.

(1) HEARTLIGHT has not shown her best in her last two starts but is capable of earning some money.

(3) MORE THAN A DREAM was an unlucky loser last time and should be right there at the finish over this course and distance.

(4) RAIN BIRD showed improvement when fourth last time and could have more to offer and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(4) FIRE GLOW has a tricky draw for jockey Muzi Yeni to overcome but is in good form and should make a bold bid at winning.

(1) SKY VELOCITY did not show her best side last time but is capable of much better and can contest the finish.

(2) SUNLIT FROM HEAVEN has improved in her local start and is clearly not out of it.

(3) SUNDROP is course-and-distance suited and can finish in the money.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) DONNY TEE was an easy maiden winner two runs back. Was caught very late last time. He can go one better on this course and distance.

(2) FERRANDO was an easy winner of his last start but it was back in 2021 and he returns from a lengthy break and has a new trainer.

(3) AADEHYA reminded us he does have some ability with an easy win last time and there is scope for further improvement.

(4) BETHEL, (5) MEETATTHEWINDSOR, (6) MIA REGINA, (7) JOYOUS JUBILEE and (8) MR BODACIOUS can all run well and must be considered.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(2) HILDELITA has taken a while to get back to her best but she seems to be in good heart and could pick up this competitive race.

(1) ANGELSEA has struck form very nicely and has won two of her last three starts. She does need everything to fall right with regards to the pace and being able to get a clear run, but she would not be a surprise winner.

(3) DAWN OF GOLD is improving and coming off a nice maiden win. It is her first try in a handicap and she may have more to offer.

(5) VANDALISE showed pace and could finish in the money.

(7) JADE’S CABERNEIGH showed improvement on local debut and is not out of it.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) PERFECTION was too far back last time but was not disgraced. Winner on this surface. A positive ride will help.

(1) PORT LOUIS keeps finding one better but should be right there at the finish once again.

(2) BUSH TRACKER returns to the Polytrack which he does very well on. Deserves respect.

(3) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS has changed trainers since moving from Gauteng and is not out of it.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(4) ON THE ROAD AGAIN broke a long losing streak when scoring last time and can follow up if in similar mood.

(6) GUNSMOKE has been at very best on the turf but can also win on this surface.

(1) PASHTUNWALI is course-and-distance suited. Not out of it.

(8) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST is holding form. Will be in the mix. (3) SAND BANK has not been showing his best form this year but could be a surprise Christmas present for his connections.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) KABON KAPI seemed to like the switch to the Polytrack and won a nice race last time. She is badly drawn but can follow up.

(4) IDABELLE returned to her best form with a nice win last time and deserves respect.

(3) MARY LAMB makes her local debut and could improve.

(5) TRIED AND TRUE has not been far off the winner in her last two starts and is not out of it.

(10) BURN BABY BURN packs a solid punch. Go close.