Dec 8 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

(5) BELL OF ANGELUS with Tristan Godden aboard would appear to be the stable elect but Mathew Thackeray upstaged Godden on Dec 1 and partners (6) CAPTAINS ENVY while (1) WATER HYACINTH has 4kg claimer Jacey Botes aboard.

(4) TREASURE ISLAND is worth a market check.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) ROY’S GRACE has been making steady progress and although two lengths behind (5) DRESSEDTOTHENINES last time, she can turn the tables on Dressedtothenines, who should be in the firing line with a 4kg claimer up.

(1) RADIANT HEAT has patchy Highveld form but is capable on her day. A 4kg claim helps, too.

(4) MISS MAYFLY ran well once. Can finish in the money.

Race 3 (1,950m)

This trip should suit (1) MOCHA BLEND, who ran on strongly behind Meritorious, and who could prove too classy.

(3) LA VIDA LOCA has improved slowly in her first three local starts. The step-up in trip will suit.

(8) SANBEENEE and (9) BEL GIOCATORE finished a length apart when last they met. The latter gets first-time blinkers.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(1) CAPTAIN OLIVER won well second time for Frikkie Greyling as he was finishing strongly to land the spoils. On that evidence, he should easily stay the extra.

(4) LUCRETIUS is not the easiest to catch “right” as he has his quirks but can build on his last win.

(3) MR FIXIT romped home in his maiden win and appeared to enjoy the step-up in trip.

(8) RAINBOW OF ROSES was a runaway maiden winner over the distance last time and that form has held up quite well. A 4kg claim will help her.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(8) FAIZAH showed up well when taking on much stronger last time. Gareth van Zyl’s filly is seldom far back and should put in a good effort in this company in spite of the top weight.

(4) ONE SMART COOKIE is useful and Tienie Prinsloo steps her up to a mile. She was running on nicely over a furlong shorter last time, so this trip should suit.

(7) GORGEOUS GIRL was a well beaten second last run but the winner Warrior Royale ran second to the smart Bevies Delight on Dec 1.

(3) SAFE AND SOUND made most of the running to win her last race and can go forward again. Both of her wins have come on the Poly.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) BOOM SHAKALAKA won his maiden well but disappointed when favourite at his first handicap attempts. He is down in class and has also had a three-point relief in the ratings.

(7) BURNING MAN has recently changed stables and is dropped back in trip after one outing for new yard. He is one to watch.

(5) TEATIME TIPPLE has been close-up at his last two and is over his optimum trip.

(1) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE was a recent maiden winner when stepped up in trip. He has the best of the draws.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(9) GOLDEN ASPEN is obviously super sound as she steps out for the 72nd time and the mare has won nine races on the way. She is seldom far off the winners. She has been dropping in the ratings and takes a big drop in class. Fit and well she will be competitive.

(7) HAPPY ANALIA is fit having run twice in successive months and finishing close-up. Strong contender with a 4kg claimer aboard.

(2) IZIBULO has been rested but she beat a useful filly in Warrior Royale when shedding her maiden. She may just need this.

(6) PRINCESS PALACE has only had six runs for a single win. She has gone a little further of late.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) VIHAAN’S WEB is lightly raced but does appear to have plenty of ability. He was a comfortable maiden winner at just his third start and can follow up.

(3) FINE ONE showed plenty of promise early in his career and his last start was his first back from a rest. Big impost, but does look more than capable.

(7) LICENCE TO THRILL goes well on this course. Can upset.

(1) FLIGHT PATH took an eight-point shunt up the handicap for his last win. However, he does appear to have come to hand of late and can follow up.