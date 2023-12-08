Dec 9 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

This is not a strong field and (1) BREATH OF MAGIC gets another chance to exit the maiden ranks.

He has the inside draw whereas serious danger (2) SECRET CHORD, who has drawn on the extreme outside, could make use of the supposed advantage and prevent him going forward.

(11) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA should prefer a lot further but could finish off strongly into the trifecta.

Look for improvement from (7) ATARIME and (4) TRIP TO STATES. Watch the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) SUGARY SWEET has been threatening and could open her account. However, on collateral form, (3) OUT THE MIST (disappointed last time) and (9) SOMEDAY MAYBE should not be far off.

(16) RED KNOT showed inexperience on debut but will know more about it – respect.

(4) FRENCH DUCHESS attracted money in all three runs and could produce – consider.

(8) INEVITABLE races for her new yard and could win racing fresh.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) WHAT A TIGER is bang-in-form and could be the “safe” horse for exotics.

(6) HERE WITH ME has issues but, if problem-free, could win.

(12) IN THE ETHER (races before this) and (1) AFTER HOURS (not striding out last time) cannot be ignored for money.

(3) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS and (14) JET CAT are for the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,000m)

Rejuvenated seven-year-old (3) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT is in top form and could chalk up win No. 11.

Stablemate (8) RULERSHIP made a winning debut for his new yard and could go on.

(2) MOVER AND SHAKER claims 4kg. Will try and steal a march.

(1) SHELDON disappointed last time but cannot be ignored.

(6) DANILO DANILOVITCH could upset calculations.

Race 5 (1,700m)

(5) RENY comes off a break but has done well fresh. She has the class but could just need it.

(6) GUY GIBSON (blinkers on) and (7) HAWKBILL have scope for improvement and have comparative form lines with useful Purple Pitcher – respect.

(2) PEWTER SKY is holding form and with (1) KING’S EXPRESS enjoys a 4kg claim.

(3) HOTARUBI could get into the action.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(6) ON THE HORIZON is hoping to keep her unbeaten record intact and make it four victories. Many are out to prove her wrong.

She gets 2kg from (4) BELLEVARDE, who needed her last outing and will come on heaps.

(2) TWIN TURBO, who claims 4kg, will have the run of the race and, with stable companion (5) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE, could get into the money.

Heavyweight (1) STREET ART and lightweight (10) GEORGE HANDEL could make the money.

Race 7 (1,475m)

(3) THE AFRICA HOUSE should have his consistency rewarded and chalk up his second victory.

(2) RIVER QUERARESS (blowing last time) and (9) WILLOW EXPRESS could run into the money.

(10) ANGEL OF WAR is having his peak run and should make his presence felt.

(1) GOOD COUNCIL was not disgraced in his first appearance for his new yard and could go in.

Look for improvement from (5)TSAR BOMBA and (6) ARGO ALLEY.