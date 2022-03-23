Deception in firing mode by Logan

The Donna Logan-trained Deception (obscured) finishing a close second to Istataba in his last start over 1,200m on turf at Kranji on March 13.

One is shooting for a hat-trick.

The other is a last-start winner.

And the third, well, he has been knocking his socks off trying to get that breakthrough. But, so far for all his effort, he has three runner-up showings on the board.

We are talking about Lim’s Spin, Sabah Star and Deception respectively.

Right now, the thing they have in common is the fact that they were the stars on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning.

For now, let us give winless Deception pride of place.

He had Wong Chin Chuen up in the saddle when running the 600m in 41.7sec. That, after a brisk canter to maybe loosen things up.

Formerly with Mark Walker, who has since relocated to New Zealand, Deception has, since last December, been with trainer Donna Logan.

Deception came over to her barn with lofty ambitions and earmarked for big things.

But, somehow, things have not gone his way.

He finished third on debut after putting together a string of good trials.

On the strength of that showing, racegoers backed him down to $22 at his next start but again he just managed to fill that third slot.

Then came the string of near misses.

Three times, he had to settle for the spoils, the last time being just two weeks ago, when beaten narrowly by the very-talented Istataba in an exciting race over the 1,200m on grass.

Logan has picked a winnable sort of race for the Fortuna NZ Racing Stable-owned gelding and he might be the one to back on Saturday.

Unlike Deception, Sabah Star knows all there is to know about winning.

He has already put together a well-spaced and smart race-to-race double.

Trainer David Kok must be commended for keeping his charge in rattling condition.

Yesterday morning, Sabah Star had regular race jockey Oscar Chavez up in the irons when running the 600m in 39sec.

It was a tight piece of work from the five-year-old son of Pins.

He will go into the weekend’s contest carrying the confidence of the stable.

That said, it will be his first attempt racing in Class 3 company.

That is the question mark. But his last two wins were impressive.

Last time out, in mid-February, he was obliged to race wide for most of the 1,400m. But he made light of that disadvantage and charged home over the concluding stages to beat Harry Dream by a length.

It was a strong showing, especially since Harry Dream went on to win last Saturday rather impressively, beating Billy Elliot by almost a length.

Saturday’s trip is perfect for Sabah Star, whose six wins have been over the 1,400m – and on grass.

As for Lim’s Spin, he had Louis-Philippe Beuzelin doing the steering when running the 600m in 40.6sec.

It was a month ago that the five-year-old posted his second win, beating War Pride in a tight finish over the 1,200m on grass.

That win came almost two years after he put his first Kranji win on the board.

That was in a 1,200m Restricted Maiden event.

Among those he beat were Resolute and Kinabalu Warrior.

Both have since won three races apiece.

Prepared by Stephen Gray, Lim’s Spin is on an upward trajectory. He appears to be in good enough condition to run a big race on Saturday.

Yesterday’s Kranji gallops:

KRANJI STAKES A – 1,600M

Savvy Command H (CC Wong) 35.5.

Circuit Mission H (K A’Isisuhairi) 40.

Monday: Top Knight 38.8 Heartening Flyer H (L Beuzelin) 38.6

CLASS 3 – 1,400M

Sun Fortress 36.5.

King’s Command H (M Kellady) 37.7.

Real Efecto H (R Shafiq) 41.7.

Golden Flame 36.5.

Ironchamp (WH Kok) 40.6.

Sure Will Do H (Wong) 38.2.

Strong N Powerful barrier/39.5.

Stunning Cat 39.1.

Sabah Star H (O Chavez) 39.

Passport To Rome 44.1.

Sacred Judgement 43.4.

Monday: Karisto (Beasley) H 38.7

Iron Ruler 38.7

CLASS 4 – 1,800M

Amazing Breeze H canter/39.3.

Green Star (PH Seow) 39.8.

Global Kid (Beuzelin) 44.8.

Great Expectation H (Wong) 38.4.

Mystery Power (Seow) canter/38.4.

Sand Box (T Krisna) 36.7.

Buddy Buddy (Wong) 38.7.

Born To Win H 39.6.

Sayonara H (A’Isisuhairi) 37.5.

CLASS 4 – 1,200M

Relentless 39.2.

Pattaya H pace work/43.4.

Street Cry Success H 38.1.

Lim’s Spin H(Beuzelin) 40.6.

Aftermath (R Stewart) 36.8.

Infinite Wisdom 37.7.

Monday: Tom Cat 35.9

CLASS 4 (1) – 1,100M

Hugo H38.2.

Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.7.

Revolution (I Saifudin) 44.1.

Basilisk 37.1.

Lonhro Gold (Stewart) 45.

High Water (F Yusoff) 43.1.

Fabu (Zyrul) 44.5.

The Brotherhood (T See) 36.6.

CLASS 4 (2) – 1,100M

War Warrior H 40.1.

Eight Ball H (Kellady) 37.3.

Magnifique 43.6.

Bizar Wins 36.2.

Grand Fighter 40.

Win Win H (Chavez) 41.1.

Mr Big Brother 35.8.

Always Innocent 46.4.

CLASS 5 – 1,700M

Ksatria 38.5.

Larry H canter/37.7.

Lion Spirit 37.3.

Sun Ace (Beuzelin) 36.5.

Grandpa Mick Mac (Zyrul) 38.3.

Poroshiri (Lerner) 40.6.

Sir Elton H (Wong) 40.4.

Hidden Promise (I Amirul) 36.8.

Bebop 43.5.

Scooter 36.7.

Roman Classic (A’Isisuhairi) 41.8.

Sportscaster (Zaki) 35.5.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,200M

Beat The Light (Lerner) 37.2.

Royalty H (See) 38.1.

Beer Garden 42.7.

Gamely 38.8.

Per Incrown H (See) 37.5.

See Yah (Chavez) 40.4.

Sun Elizabeth

Broadway Success (Amirul) 37.9.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,200M

The Wild Prince (See) 44.1.

Alexander H 37.3

Beauty Spirit (Stewart) 37.1.

Auspicious Day 37.1.

Super Speed H (Kok) 35.8.

Fiddlestick (T Rehaizat) 36.2.

Qiji Star 38.4.

Burgundy Lad 36.6.

CLASS 5 – 1,000M

Hyde Park 39.3.

Arion Passion H (See) 43.1.

Happy Friday H (See) barrier/39.6.

Gold Cut 3978.

Sun Step 34.2.

Wawasan H 34.2.

Super Generous (Koh) 39.9.

Super Posh 41.9.

Tesoro Pirata (Lerner) 42.

Charming Diamond 37.8.

Lim’s Force canter

Our Secret Weapon (Wong) canter 2

Legacy Roar 40.6.

Paperback Trooper canter

RESTRICTED MAIDEN – 1,600M

Silent Is Gold canter/40.4.

Deception H (Wong) 41.7.

Bingo Master 38.7.

Sunset (Lerner) 41.4.

Dabble (Kellady) 37.7.

Nineoneone (Stewart) 36.7.

Song Of Nature (Koh) 40.3.