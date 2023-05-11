Defender Of Rights ready to lay down the law

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) ELUSIVE FIRE is in a competitive field of maidens and could take the Work Riders opener.

(4) SOUTHERN STYLE should not be far off on their recent meeting.

(5) HEARTLIGHT has not been far back and could make a race of it.

(1) LAW OF SUCCESS is improving steadily and could get into the reckoning.

(2) SHE’S A KLAWER has a say.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) QHAWE LAMI took a walk in the betting last time and ran accordingly – respect in this company.

(3) OPEN HIGHWAY ran third in both his starts and should not be far off again.

(9) VIVACIOUS VICKY attracted support on debut and will come on.

Watch the many first-timers, especially (10) AMBRYM.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) MICKE’S BOMB is improving but races before this – watch.

Stablemate (10) SIGNORA BOMBA showed marked improvement last time and could earn.

(1) CALA MURETTA found problems last time and could make amends.

Watch the first-timers, especially (11) WOMAN OF POWER and (5) IVY LEAGUE.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) VIVA DE JANEIRO was a bit flat in his second start but deserves another chance – the one to beat.

(1) NAZARE never got into it when tried with blinkers. They have been removed and a much better run is expected.

(5) FOREVER FREE showed improvement last time and is looking for trifecta money.

(4) SAKA GOLD is overdue. Finished runner-up again last time.

(6) BAAZIGAR shows brilliant speed but could still just need it.

Race 5 (1,600m)

It could get close all round on collateral form.

(5) BROADWAY looks the “safe” horse but (1) I’M A MAN should be better than him.

On this, (2) US OPEN, who has drawn wide, should not be far behind and could hold (3) GODFATHER.

(8) KING’S EXPRESS will come on in heaps from his debut. With 3kg less to shoulder, filly (10) PINK DIAMOND could trouble them all.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) GREENLIGHTRANGER (looking for the extra) and (6) SECRET RECIPE (found support last time) were both not striding out last time and should do better.

(1) CALL TO GLORY was a beaten odds-on favourite last time but got snagged late.

(2) IMPRESSION is doing well and should get into the action. Decent each-way chance.

(5) MISS CHRISTMAS disappointed last time but can bounce back.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(2) OVER TWO YOU needed his last run and holds (3) TINDER DRY on their recent meeting.

(6) OYSTER KING is holding form and, if covered till late, should be finishing off strongly.

(1) RIVER ROMEO is a bold front runner but has to keep galloping.

(4) LUTHULI disappointed last time but could get back to best. Others could place.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS, runner-up at her last two outings, is threatening for her second win and could get there.

(11) POWER RANGER should challenge strongly.

(3) SURYAVARMAN is in good form and could go in again.

Despite 61kg to shoulder, (1) LAETITIA’S ANGEL cannot be ignored.

(2) COSMIC STAR never recovered from a bad start start last time. Others are looking for minor money.