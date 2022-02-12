Della’s Sword looks too sharp for rivals

Here's a form analysis of Saturday’s South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth):

RACE 1 (1,600M)

After two consecutive seconds over sprints, (2) TRACY’S PRINCESS is jumping to 1,600m. It could be what she is looking for.

(1) COUNTRY FLAME has been threatening.

(3) WIKKEL SPIKKEL is improving and should challenge.

(7) TOTO’S DREAM is resuming from a lengthy layoff. Respect any money for her.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(1) ZEUS has won all three races and is looking for four straight.

(4) LITIGATION is receiving 3.5kg from him and will go close.

(7) SUPER SILVER has proved himself over marathon distances. Serino Moodley travels to reunite with him.

(5) FLASHY APACHE is on a hat-trick bid but is up in class.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) BIRDIE AND BOGIE has more scope than most. He need not have to improve a great deal to open his account, returning to 1,000m.

(7) JURY DUTY was a close third under the same rider in a similar contest in her only outing over this trip. She will pose a threat.

(3) BOISTEROUS BUDDY is better than his form suggests and can make his presence felt. He was second over the course and distance.

(1) RAINING AGAIN and (6) GEORGIE GEORGE have claims.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(4) SECRET GIVER produced a flat second run after a rest last time. The wide draw is a concern.

(3) KOOL BAIKAL has also drawn wide but will be catching up late.

(2) QUNETRA can make all the running.

(9) ABSOLUTE VALUE impressed on his maiden win and could go on.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(5) DELLA’S SWORD made tremendous improvement second-up with blinkers. With further progress, the filly is the one to beat.

(9) WHISPER QUIETLY has a little to find on that form but was on debut when the pair met. She is open to any amount of improvement and could turn the tables.

(1) WHAT A STATE and (2) DEMELZA have the form and experience to pose a threat, too. Demelza, however, may need the outing after a long layoff.

Watch the betting on the well-bred newcomer (8) ISLAND BEAUTY.

RACE 6 (2,600M)

(1) IDEAL WOLFF and (7) GO DREAM MACHINE are genuine stayers but Ideal Wolff is 3.5kg better off for a 11/2-length beating.

(9) THE SASH is finding form and could get into the placing.

(3) ATOMIC BLONDE found problems last time and must come into the reckoning.

(8) CONSOL QUEEN did well after a rest and could make the frame.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) EVERGLADES was returning from a break when staying on well over a shorter trip on Met Day. She would have tightened up and will appreciate the step-up in distance.

(1) ELEODORO and (8) SECRETARY OF STATE are held on that form but will also enjoy the step-up in distance.

Another big threat is (3) HIGH DUDGEON, who was second against the boys last time when equipped with blinkers. She will wear the gear against her own gender.

RACE 8 (2,600M)

(3) ARYAAM is back over a marathon distance but has matured and will relish it.

(4) MASAAKEN looks the big danger. She is unbeaten over the course and distance.

(5) STUNNING KITTEN and (7) CAP ESTEL should get close on their recent meeting.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(2) NAVY STRENGTH has been costly to follow but could be looking for this trip. He will benefit from his rider’s claim.

(7) AEROFORCE fared better than (8) BILLIONAIRE when the pair met on debut. Billionaire improved to finish third in his subsequent start. It is interesting that stable jockey Luyolo Mxothwa has opted for Aeroforce.

(4) PETROSSIAN caught the eye last time and should enjoy the trip.

RACE 10 (1,450M)

(2) ABOUT TO STORM is running close-up and is sporting blinkers for the first time. This could spark him.

(4) MOTOR CITY HITMAN improved when winning with blinkers. The biggest threat.

(1) HIGH BORN LADY needed her last run and can only improve.

(8) CATCHTHEGREENLIGHT, (5) MASTER OF LAW and (6) INDUS KNIGHT are looking for the minor money.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(3) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT beat (2) EXCEEDER and has acquitted himself well in both his post-maiden outings, the last over the course and distance.

(4) SECRET OASIS and (5) HINCKLEY are also closely matched and on the up.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(4) GRINDELWALD was not striding out last time. If problem-free, he could beat a field of this nature.

(1) ABALUS is fitted with blinkers and could keep his mind on things.

(7) IMPOSING ANGEL debuts in new surroundings and must be respected.

(9) URBAN ROCK, who is improving, has a say, too.

RACE 13 (1,200m)

(1) MARGIN CALL has improved with blinkers and was a facile winner last time. But her best form is over further.

(6) APOLLO MOON must be respected on her last run in a stronger race.

(4) NIPPY WINTER and (5) VERONIQUE are distance suited. They will make their presence felt.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(1) CRIMSON PRINCESS has held form at this level off her current mark. She should acquit herself once more. Riding arrangements would suggest last-start winner (4) WHATSINADREAM is the stable-elect with the blinkers retained.

(3) GOLDEN DAH could score returning to the trip over which she has run well behind smart three-year-old fillies this term.

(7) REGINA ISABELLA cannot be discounted.