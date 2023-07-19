Derby top guns primed to fire

Likely Singapore Derby favourite Golden Monkey (Chad Schofield) scoring a bold victory for trainer Tim Fitzsimmons in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m) on July 2. PHOTO: STC

As was expected, most of the big boys contesting the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on Sunday were out on the training track for one final flourish.

And all looked like they could bag the prize.

To the delight of the sprinkling of race-goers who were out taking in the gallops – and a big helping of the crisp morning air – three of the top picks for the $400,000 showpiece made an appearance.

Yes, they got to see the elegant Super Salute.

Then there was Golden Monkey in all his glory and, to crown the occasion, there was Invincible Tycoon showing off his wealth of talent.

Taking it top down, Super Salute had Manoel Nunes in the saddle when taking off from the 600m to run out the trip in 39.2sec.

Now with Richard Lim, who only recently took over training duties from Jason Lim (following his 18-month disqualification), Super Salute’s bid for an eighth win in a row was smudged at his last start by a brilliant piece of racing from Golden Monkey in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m).

He will be looking for redemption and the best possible way to exact revenge for that heartbreaker would be to turn the tables on the “Monkey”.

But his connections know, too, that it is easier said than done.

Golden Monkey is in the form of his life and his trainer, Tim Fitzsimmons, did not go for heroics when sending his charge out for his gallop.

Indeed, one could say it was more like a good stretch-out on the training track.

Not extended, Golden Monkey ran out the 600m in an easy 40.7.

And why not? The hard work has all been done. Fitzsimmons has already smoothened out the rough edges.

Since that win in the Stewards’ Cup on July 2, layer upon layer of polish would have been put on Golden Monkey.

Come race day, the four-year-old should be as right as a racehorse can be.

Take a look at him as he parades on Sunday. He will be looking like a million bucks.

As for Invincible Tycoon, Marc Lerner’s feet were planted firmly in the irons as he ran out the 600m in 39.5.

It was a no-nonsense workout which would have pleased his trainer, Steven Burridge.

The third leg of Kranji’s talented trio, Invincible Tycoon had to settle for the “bronze” in both the Silver Bowl on June 11 and the Stewards’ Cup the following month.

Both times, the horses that beat him were Super Salute and Golden Monkey.

It would have been frustrating and he will carry a ton of resentment for the pair when they trot or canter to the start on Sunday.

He will know it will test his mettle, as it will that of his two greatest rivals.

Yes, the Derby will demand the utmost from all three contenders.

And that is because all three have yet to race over anything further than a mile.

So, will that fact open the door for another runner to break the grip that Super Salute, Golden Monkey and Invincible Tycoon have on the rest?

Well, if any horse is to do it, Saint Tropez may be the one you are looking for.

Sent out for work with Wong Chin Chuen in the saddle, Saint Tropez disposed of the 600m in 38.9, looking in mint condition.

It was at the fourth start that the Shane Baertschiger-trained galloper broke through for his first Kranji win – and it was over the Derby trip of 1,800m.

It was a Class 3 affair but Ronnie Stewart rode a gem of a race, coming from third when the field straightened for the run home to score by a neat length and a half.

Last time, in the Stewards’ Cup, Saint Tropez was doing his best work when coming from last to finish fifth behind Golden Monkey.

Come Sunday and, when tired legs will be taking a huge toll on most of the runners, Saint Tropez could be the one to relish the extra 200m the most.