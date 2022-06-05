Desert Crown gives Stoute his sixth Derby

The Michael Stoute-trained Desert Crown (Richard Kingscote up) sprinting away in the Epsom Derby on June 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON - Desert Crown produced an imperious display to give trainer Michael Stoute his sixth Epsom Derby, which was part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Saturday (June 4).

Stoute raised his top hat as the 5-2 favourite passed the post clear under Richard Kingscote, who was riding in only his second Derby.

Stoute, 76, had already trained a Derby winner for owner Saeed Suhail, Kris Kin in 2003.

“He (Desert Crown) is a lovely athlete. He has got a lot of talent and has a good mind,” said Stoute, putting his finger to his head.

Desert Crown was the first favourite to prevail since Golden Horn in 2015.

His victory would have pleased the 96-year-old Queen, who had to miss the Derby for only the third time in her 70-year reign – the two Covid-affected runnings apart – as Stoute trained her horse Estimate to win the 2013 Ascot Gold Cup.

Kingscote’s ride would have delighted the nine-time Derby winning jockey Lester Piggott, who died last Sunday and after whom the race was named.

For Kingscote, it was a far happier Derby Day than the last time he went to Epsom. Then, his car punctured and he had to be bundled into another car by his wife.

“I can’t put it into words... Obviously, he has a huge amount of class, he jumped out great, got in position, travelled great, turned in going in really well,” said Kingscote.

Desert Crown beat 150-1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal by 2½ lengths. - AFP