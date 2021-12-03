Desert Miracle can keep on winning

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(11) TRACY'S PRINCESS was heavily backed on debut but disappointed and has changed stables. She comes off a break and could produce her good work.

After showing improvement over sprints, (2) COVERT OPERATOR ran a shocker over 1,600m with blinkers. She is dropping to the minimum trip and could be involved in the finish.

(10) CARUSO is running close-up and could get into the action.

(3) THE HOUND and (6) FULLIAUTOMATIX could get into the money.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(2) MARCHINGONTOGETHER and stablemate (3) DON'T LOOK BACK, as well as (1) IMPERIAL RUBY, are worth watching on the market movements.

The lightly raced (5) INFINITE WONDER is only a one-time winner but has done well against strong opposition. He could go in.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

This is not a strong field, if a first-timer could win it, it could be (14) WALALA WASALA.

(7) BETHANY improved after a rest and has scope for improvement.

(2) YOUNG JACKIE could hold (9) DANCING DORA and (3) HAUTE VAULEE on their recent meeting.

(1) RED HOT and (12) MAYENNE are looking to improve.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

The Highveld raider (1) QUEST FROM AFAR has been rested but would not have made the journey south if connections did not feel she would run well.

(2) CHARITY BALL has the benefit of race fitness. She was second over this track and trip last time - her second run after a break. She could well go one better in her peak outing.

(3) BELLE ROUGE, (11) LITTLE MISS PINK and (12) PANZANELLA have shown natural improvement with the benefit of a run under their belts.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) WILDEYE should run well and could get his consistency rewarded.

(1) TAKAGARI needed his first run as a gelding and will come on heaps.

(4) INDUS KNIGHT is maturing and should get into the fight for honours.

(6) GOLD AMBITION is having his peak run and can feature.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) BON BOYAGE was returning from a rest and a gelding operation when second over this track and trip last time. He ought to have tightened up.

(3) TCHAIKOVSKY is getting closer with each run. He, too, was second over the course and distance last time. A threat.

(2) SURJAY has shown promise in his three starts. He over-raced over further last time, so should enjoy dropping back in distance and could fight it out.

(8) AULD MUG is a likely improver after a pleasing debut. He should go close.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(12) SUN BIRD found no support on debut but flashed home late for a close second. She will relish the 1,600m.

(5) COURANTE is sporting blinkers after two seconds and could go one better.

(9) PASHASHA claims 4kg and the extra distance will suit.

(2) KISSED BY FIRE lost it at the start last time. Worth another chance.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(2) ZARINA got one over (1) CAPTAIN'S RANSOM in the Garden Province.But Captain's Ransom should get her own back after an impressive comeback success in defence of her Grade 3 Diana Stakes title. She is weighted to win and will strip a fitter horse.

(3) PRINCESS CALLA is closely matched with Zarina, having been just beaten in a Grade 1. She goes well fresh and could make her presence felt.

(4) SHE'S A KEEPER caught the eye in her Cape debut and will be better suited to this trip, so could pose a threat.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(2) STUNNING KITTEN was runner-up in her last three starts and deserves a victory.

The serious challengers are (5) MARIA'S WORLD, (1) TUULETAR and (3) ARIZONA LADY. Maria's World finished just ahead of Tuuletar last time and could confirm. Arizona Lady could be held by Stunning Kitten.

Look for improvement from (10) SACRED VALLEY and (7) APPLES AND THINGS.

RACE 10 (2,500M)

(1) CROME YELLOW beat (9) RETRO EFFECT in this race last year but has subsequently lost form. He is returning from a rest. Retro Effect has maintained his consistency since. He is closely matched with (3) BAYBERRY and (2) CRIMSON KING who are distance suited, in good form and likely to be competitive on these terms.

(4) ANSE LAZIO and (6) BLACK KNAP are also distance suited.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(1) GRIMALDI is coming off a rest but, with a 4kg apprentice claim, could show them a clean pair of heels.

(7) KOOL BAIKAL finished ahead of stablemate (3) CALL ME MASTER but pulled up fatigued last time.

(4) CODE ZERO was not disgraced in his post-maiden and could improve more.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) DESERT MIRACLE has been a dominant winner twice from as many starts this term and is likely to prove even better going over this trip.

The well-bred (2) AMANZIMTOTI has also impressed as a three-year-old, winning her trial/prep in the manner of a smart sort. A threat.

(4) CHANSONETTE stayed on well to finish behind Amanzimtoti last time, while (6) MARIA QUEROL ought to have needed that outing. Both are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

(4) TWIN TURBO claims 4kg and should hold (3) JUAN CARLOS and (10) RAISEAHALLELUJAH on their recent meeting.

(9) PLATINUM SKY was not far off on the same form line but found interference.

(8) FSQUADRON must be close to them all on collateral form.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

(3) CAPITANA was returning from a rest when giving weight and a beating to (5) KEEP THE LIGHTS ON and should confirm the form.

(6) PHIL'S DANCER finished fourth and should pose a threat on better terms.

(9) IRIS is closely matched and is best over this trip.

Grade 1 winner (1) VERNICHEY is best treated by conditions of the race.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

(5) BUREAU DES LEGENDE has matured. She could extend her winning sequence to four.

(6) ILLUMINATE was just caught late after a rest and should make a race of it.

(4) HEDWIG needed her sprint-up after a rest and first run in this country.

(1) ADMIRE ME races in new surroundings after a rest and, if ready, could challenge.

RACE 16 (1,600M)

(1) RAINBOW BRIDGE and (2) JET DARK have a score to settle but may be in need of the outing after long layoffs. But they cannot be overlooked.

(3) LINEBACKER falls into that category, too, but has performed well first-up and has not finished out of the first two.

(4) SEEKING THE STARS won a Grade 3 from the front on his comeback and will ensure an honest tempo.