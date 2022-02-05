Desert Miracle’s on a serious mission

Here's a form analysis of Saturday’s South Africa (Turffontein):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) POWER BROKER won comfortably on debut and could claim more races.

(6) MISS COOL has not been far behind in both her starts. She is a threat.

(5) MAGIC TATTOO found no support on debut but stayed on nicely to get a close fourth.

(2) VANTAGE POINT made considerable improvement to win last time. She can be followed.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(1) LADY OSIER has been close-up in all three starts and could get her just reward.

(3) LOVE BITE, (2) PICARA and (4) CARUSO are looking to get into the placings.

The biggest danger could be first-timer (8) ARILENA, who must be respected if there is big support.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(1) EAGLE RIVER is coming off a rest after a problematic last run. If ready, he should take a power of beating.

(3) JP TWO THOUSAND never travelled well last time. With 4kg off his back, he could get away.

(2) PORTRAYAL disappointed last time but could get into the money.

(4) BEVOETERD could figure at the finish.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(6) REMEMBER WHEN needed her last run and could come on heaps.

(1) THUMBS UP is coming off a rest but knows how to win fresh.

(3) BELLA CHICA is holding form. She could turn it around with (8) SEEMYVISION, who just scored on Jan 6.

(4) MAY QUEEN showed them a clean pair of heels last time and could do it again.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(5) MASTER ARCHIE impressed when allowed to stride out freely in front. However, there are many able to match strides, including (8) ANNA CAPRI. If they battle each other, the runners with big bursts could grab them late. They include (7) GALLIC PRINCESS and (1) CHANTYMAN.

(9) SWEET FUTURE, (3) WINTER STORIES and (10) WINTER SMOKE are quite handy.

RACE 6 (1,600m)

(1) DESERT MIRACLE is determined to redeem herself after a narrow loss in the Cape Guineas. The form has been franked. If she has taken her trip well, she will be hard to oppose back on home ground.

The battle for minor money in this Group 2 event is wide open.

(3) SPRINKLES beat (2) RAIN IN HOLLAND by 21/4 lengths but is 3kg worse off.

(6) CLAFOUTIS was a good second in the recent Sea Cottage Stakes.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) SAFE PASSAGE and (2) ARAGOSTA head the attack in this Grade 2 race. Safe Passage is looking for five successive wins and finished ahead of Aragosta, but it could be a different story this time.

(3) RED SAXON must be involved on collateral form.

(4) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is a trier and should not be far off.

(11) SUPREME WARRIOR won both his starts and could be anything.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) VICTORIA PAIGE is well weighted but seems to be lacking form. She will put in a gallant effort but stablemate (4) LA LUVIA could get away heading for home.

(3) ADMIRE ME is reaching her peak and should be thereabouts.

(2) LEMON DELIGHT must be in with a chance if she does not give away too much at the start.

(7) SULTANAH won on the Poly last time and is racing for her new yard.

RACE 9 (2,400M)

(6) SHANGANI is coming off a rest. He is a maturing top stayer. If fit enough, he should increase his winning streak to four in succession.

(2) MARCHINGONTOGETHER is holding form and should make a race of it.

(3) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE has ability. If he shows it, he could take honours.

(8) BARAK always gives an honest performance. He should be in the picture.