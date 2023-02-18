Desert Rose can bloom again back home

Race 1 (1,200m)

(12) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY caught the eye on debut when backed and nearly won. He should be hard to beat.

(7) ERMELO gets the in-form Keagan de Melo and should be right there. His debut third was very good.

(10) JET BUND is getting closer with each run and should win soon. It could be in this race.

(2) WINTER GAMES could do well first-up. Watch the betting for any indication.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) REACH FORTHE STARS was far from disgraced on debut when finishing a fair fourth and surely has a ton more to come. He is well bred and rates one of the horses to beat.

(6) SUPER FAST has run second in his last two races. Another bright winning chance.

(10) ADDABAR finished a close third first-up and should be able to get much closer.

(7) BENNI IN THE AREA improved first-up for the new stable last time and is one for the trifectas and quartets.

Race 3 (1,950m)

(6) LA DREAMER tries so very hard but just seems to find one better on the day. Nevertheless, she deserves to be kept safe.

(1) PIXIE IN LOVE has found form and can go one better.

(8) SATURN MOON and (7) IF YOU SAY SO have quartet chances.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(7) SHELL SEEKER can be forgiven for her last run. Her overall form is good enough to have strong each-way claims. Regular rider de Melo reunites with her.

(8) LEOPARD LADY is knocking very loudly on the door and can go one better.

(6) SLEEK AS SILK won well last time and can follow up.

(1) SEA GODDESS showed last time that her recent form was all wrong by finishing a good second. She can go on with it.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(1) DESERT ROSE returns from a very successful stint in Cape Town and rates the one to beat. Her ace draw will help.

(9) AQUAE SULIS has been racing consistently and deserves her next victory. This could be her day.

(2) LADY TIPTREE is holding form and should finish in the first four again.

(4) MEL’S PRINCESS has nearly got it right in her last two starts. She has strong each-way claims in a very competitive event.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(6) NORTHERN WARRIOR is never too far off the action. The three-time winner can return to the winning list.

(2) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE can do much better than last time. He has to be taken very seriously.

Stablemate (1) GERONIMO is a little off-form but has the ability to bounce back.

(3) ALL THE TIME has a chance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) AFRICAN SKYLINE brings very consistent form into the race and could prove hard to oppose.

(7) BACK TO BLACK has ability and can do way better than he did last time in the mini feature. Respect and include.

(3) SASHAY AWAY never shone in Gauteng last time and returns home. A must for most bets.

(4) BOWIE has not won for some time but has gone with the best of them. The four-time winner is a value proposition.