Dettori bids adieu to Europe with big-race double

LONDON - Frankie Dettori brought the curtain down on his dazzling three-decade career in Europe on Saturday – in fairy-tale fashion with two big-race winners on British Champions Day at Ascot.

The flamboyant Italian showman began his final day of riding in Europe with one of his trademark flying dismounts, after upsetting hot favourite Kyprios on Trawlerman in the Long Distance Cup.

Fittingly, the winner was trained by one of his staunchest allies over the years, John Gosden, and owned by Godolphin, with whom he enjoyed a heady 20-year association.

The 52-year-old father of five’s win raised the rafters of the racecourse which has such a special place in his heart.

It was at the Berkshire track where he rode the first of his near 300 Group 1 winners, on Markofdistinction, in 1990.

And it was at Ascot where he famously swept through the card of this very meeting with his “Magnificent Seven” on Sept 28, 1996.

With the crowds’ cheers ringing in his ears, he smiled and said: “That was nuts. Once he (Trawlerman) got back, the crowd went crazy. It was just mental, I’m speechless.”

Dettori has won every English classic at least twice, including the Epsom Derby, and he next teamed up with this season’s Derby runner-up King of Steel in the Group 1 Champions Stakes.

The pair were last entering the straight but Dettori called on all his experience and magical horsemanship to pack off his rivals one by one and get up in the shadow of the post to beat Via Sistina by three-quarters of a length.

“It’s absolutely insane, what a day,” said the breathless Dettori.

“I’m having my last ride winning the Champion Stakes at Ascot, I have to pinch myself.”

They say it is always best to leave your fans wanting more and Dettori is certainly adopting that maxim, hanging up his riding silks in Britain after a sensational final season.

While being adamant throughout the year that this really was it, he has enjoyed himself so much over the past eight months that he plans to extend his retirement for a while with a stint riding into the Californian sunshine. AFP