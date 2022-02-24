Divine Odyssey gears up for hat-trick

Here's a form analysis of Friday’s South Africa (Fairview):

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL won in a fast time on debut. He did not repeat it in his next start when taking a trip to the Western Cape.

Back at his home track, he could recoup losses.

(2) FOREST SPY improved nicely off his promising debut when winning full of running.

He deserves the utmost respect as he does look to be improving.

(3) BOUQUET had Forest Spy behind him when scoring a well-backed debut win.

Jockey Greg Cheyne, who rode Bouquet last time, is on the newcomer and stable companion (6) FEELING FOXY so any betting support for her should be respected.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) V V POWER returned to form last time but it is to be remembered he is an unreliable type.

(2) GRACE LIGHTNING put in a very disappointing last run. Her prior form suggested a win was not too far off.

(5) JUNGLE PROMISE has lost her way of late but would not be a surprise winner.

(7) MISS ROSE and (8) TIDE IS HIGH are both coming off narrow defeats. They are capable of winning a race like this and should be included in all bets.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) JACK’S JAMBOREE has fair form on the Polytrack but will need to show he is as good on the turf.

(2) AUGUSTA GREEN is holding form and should contest the finish.

Trainer Gavin Smith has a fair hand in this race with (10) LORD MARMITE and (8) DUKE OF ORANGE, so keep an eye on the betting and that could tell you which one to include in the exotics.

(14) BROADWAY makes his local debut and could be a surprise package.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) CHILE JAM will like it on the turf and could contest the finish if showing her best form.

(6) SULTANAH makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner as she does have some ability.

(7) WINGS OF FIRE has been holding her form on the Polytrack but does seem at her very best on that surface.

(8) GLITTER IN THE AIR is clearly better than her last run. It is possible she was too close to a hot pace.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) DIVINE ODYSSEY has been impressive on the Polytrack of late and has every chance of completing a hat-trick.

(2) MARMARA SEA has not been at his best of late but was third in the Algoa Cup over this course and distance this season and is suited to the conditions of the race.

(4) FIND ME UNAFRAID has also not been at his best since finishing runner-up and ahead of Marmara Sea.

Trainer Justin Snaith knows what is required to win a race like this and has opted for (6) SABINA’S PRODIGY and he could be the right one.

(8) JACOB’S LADDER has been better on the Polytrack this year.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) PHIL’S DANCER and (11) MERCURY RISING are both capable of winning if at the top of their games, and they are likely to be.

(13) SANTA MARIA is holding her form well and should be right there at the finish once again. The locals are represented by the top of their crop – (3) JOYFUL NOISE, (6) FLY MY FLAG and (12) SOUND CHECK have all been good when in the mood and are capable of earning some money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) GOOD TRAVELLER was a classy two-year-old. He has not been as good this year but did hint in his last run he could be returning to his best.

(2) WHATEVER NEXT was an unlucky loser of his last start and is arguably the best three-year-old in the Eastern Cape.

(3) PEACE IN OUR WORLD is in a tough race and would probably prefer it further than this.

(4) MARYAH was very impressive on local debut and must be respected.

(5) RESONATE and (7) RAVENSTHORPE have both made the trip from the Western Cape and are good, consistent types and have winning chances.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) SACRED IBIS was a bit of a disappointment last time but could bounce back and win this.

(2) KAYC AL is consistent and is clearly not out of it.

(4) GOLIGHTLY clearly improved under the care of trainer Alan Greeff and must be considered.

(5) IDEAL ANGEL liked the turf in her last start and is not out of it.

(7) GRANADILLA and (8) OPULENCE were both not too far behind the winner in their latest starts and deserve some respect.