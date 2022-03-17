Divine Odyssey looking for four on the trot

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) RIO SUPREMO was not disgraced on local debut. She should be right there at the finish.

(2) BACK TO FORMENTERA was a disappointment on her local debut but proved in need of that run. She should strip fitter and run a much better race this time.

(4) A FOREIGN AFFAIR is clearly unreliable but is fit. He could earn some more money.

(5) MISS UNITED STATES is in good heart and has a winning chance.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(1) EUROPEANA put behind a lot of disappointing runs with a fluent win last time. The handicapper gave her a massive penalty for that win. Although that will not affect her for the conditions of this race, that rating does cause concern. If the handicapper is right, she should win.

(2) OFFICIAL SECRET is coming off a good win and should prove a lively runner.

(3) WINTER SCOUT has done enough to also have a winning chance.

(4) PINK LEGACY was a disappointment last time but could do better back on the turf.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) WAR MAN has improved and deserves respect over a course and distance that should suit.

(2) VANDERBILT does seem a difficult ride as he runs about in his races. But he is also holding his form and has a winning chance.

(5) JOE HARMAN did everything but win last time. He deserves a winning turn. This could well be it.

(7) JACK IN THE BOX is battling but could earn some money.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) SACRED IBIS won nicely over the course and distance a few runs back. But she has been only modest since. She can win if in the mood.

(3) MONASHADA was not disgraced on her local debut. She must be considered.

(4) IDEAL ANGEL did not show her best side last time. She must be respected if she returns to the form of her penultimate run.

(5) BASETSANA is making her local debut. It could well be a winning one.

RACE 5 (2,700M)

(1) DIVINE ODYSSEY has been impressive in his last three wins. He could well make it four on the trot in a race he is weighted to win. He has yet to convince he is as good over this 2,700m but can silence those doubts.

(5) MISS ORANGE has been very unreliable. But, on her best form, she has a winning chance.

(3) ARANJUEZ does well over this course and distance.

(2) BLACKBALL has been in poor form. But he is returning to a course and distance that suits.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) KEEP IT SECRET was a disappointment last time. He is returning to a course and distance that suits. A winning chance.

(2) FERRARI ICE was full of running when scoring over this course and distance last time.

(3) TEOFILIA has been in very good form this season. He deserves respect again.

(4) EL ROMIACHI was a disappointment last time, but is clearly capable of better.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) CERTAINLY did not show her best in her penultimate start. It remains a concern that the performance cannot be explained away. The Wylie Hall filly won well on either side of that run. If at her best, she looks the most likely winner.

(3) CHERE FOR ME shows promise and got a deserving first win last time. She must be considered. Trainer Alan Greeff knows what is needed to win this race. Both his (7) EMILY’S SPIRIT and (8) HOLLY’S VIEW would not be surprise winners.

Watch the Gavin Smith runners as well.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) LIFE ON MARS was not disgraced in a much-better race than this last time. He has a chance.

(5) MESMERIZING MOON is consistent and deserves respect.

(6) STORM CHASER is seeking a hat-trick after two good wins over this course and distance.

(8) BRASS BELL was making good progress last time. He could be ready to win another race.

(2) VARSITY BOURBON is unreliable. But, on his best form, he is capable of a bold display.