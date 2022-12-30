Divine Odyssey looks the goods

Race 1 (1,300m)

(1) DAISY DUKE was a bitter disappointment last time. This shorter distance suits her and she looks hard to beat on her first taste of the Polytrack.

(2) YAYA MARIA was not disgraced on her local debut. She should improve on that performance and does have a place chance.

(3) DREAM SCAPE has threatened to win since her debut and is in good form. She is in with an undeniable winning chance.

(4) DREAM STAR put in her best performance last time and must also be considered.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(2) JOYOUS JUBILEE has improved with each run. This Australian import showed promise when running on strongly on his local debut. The longer distance should suit him and he can go one better.

(1) LAST SURVIVOR has fair recent form. This is his local debut after a change of trainer but he should be right there at the finish.

(4) GREEK MAFIA and (5) SIBERIAN FOX ran average races on Dec 23. They can bounce back.

Race 3 (1,300m)

(3) BELLE OF BELIZE was an unlucky loser on both her local starts. She can go one better over a course and distance that should suit her.

(1) MISS NIBBLES ran super last time but does give weight to some talented rivals.

(6) RED BERRY is very consistent and should contest the finish again.

(11) STOLEN KISS stays in good form and cannot be dismissed.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(9) GIACOMO PUCCINI travels from the Western Cape for this race. He has done very well on the surface and bettors are advised to ignore his last run.

(12) CAPTAIN MORISCO has taken to the Polytrack and it could be his turn to strike.

(7) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN deserves a winning turn after some cracking recent efforts but tends to chuck it in very late.

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER remains in good form and will give them something to run down late.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(11) RAISETHEREDLANTERN bounced back last time and, although this looks a tougher task, he may well follow up.

(7) TRAVEL MASTER returned to form with a nice win last time and, with restored confidence, could win again.

(9) BORN A STAR has not been at his best of late but is capable of an upset.

(3) SOWETO ROSE is much better than his last run suggests. Must have a say.

Race 6 (2,200m)

(8) GUY ALEXANDER was not disgraced when third last time. If he handles the Polytrack, he is quite capable of winning a race like this. There has not been much between (3) ALMAS TOWER and (5) ALMIGHWAAR in their recent meetings and both hold a winning chance.

(4) YOUNG NELSON, (6) AMERICAN LANDING and (9) MASTERS QUEEN have also done enough of late to merit attention.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(1) DIVINE ODYSSEY ran well above expectations when fourth in the recent Summer Cup. He is just as good on the Polytrack. He will clearly be the one to beat.

(2) GRAZININTHEGRASS does his best work at the finish and has a winning chance.

(3) NATIVE TONGUE is a consistent type and has done enough on the Polytrack to warrant some attention.

(6) NEVER ENDING RAIN and (7) PEACE IN OUR WORLD are two Gavin Smith-trained runners who are threatening to run big races soon.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(8) PERFECTION was not disgraced when chasing home Pure Maverick last time. If he reproduces that form, he could be ahead of the handicapper.

(4) MY BOY REECEY was full of running when scoring last time and must be a danger.

(10) SILVER STARDUST was caught too far out of his ground on local debut and could prefer the longer distance.

(7) LAST STORM, the consistent (6) DALEEL and (13) ASPIRINGTOREIGN must also be considered.