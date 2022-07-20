Divine Odyssey set to blow them away

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) ADMIRALS CHANCE showed improvement when finding one too good last time out. This course and distance should suit.

(2) BADGE OF HONOUR makes his debut but keep an eye on the betting as the trainer is red hot and he knows what is needed of his charge to win on debut.

(6) INDY VIEW has shown promise in both starts and should be right there at the finish again.

(7) MATSUYAMO is improving and can take top honours.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(9) ECHO OF LIFE was doing her best work at the finish last time and could be ready to score.|

(1) RHYTHM OF THE RAIN has been runner-up in five of her six starts. She deserves her winning turn. This course and distance should suit.

(2) MON TRESOR has been consistent without winning and could earn some more money.

(3) BACK TO FORMENTERA and (5) GIRL SCOUT represent an in-form trainer. They need to improve to win a race but could earn some money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) UNCLE GEORGE is making his local debut. His best run was on the Polytrack. Can win.

(2) GLOBAL MARK seems to lack a strong finish but is doing well enough to have a winning shout.

(5) HAMLET showed improvement on local debut. He may be needing further than this distance but must be considered.

(9) CHARLIE CROKER has held his form well and should fight out the finish.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) CROWN PLAZA showed promise on local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) ANGEL DEB’S is returning from a break and could be better than rated.

(4) KEEPINGTHEPEACE ran on strongly over a distance too short for her and could be a surprise package.

(5) HILARITY is getting closer to the winners’ box.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(1) FRANCA and (2) GLACIER GOLD fought it out recently. The weights favour Glacier Gold this time.

(4) CRIMSON CAUSEWAY is making her local debut. Keep an eye on the betting.

(6) MISS NIBBLES has been unreliable but can win if in the mood.

(7) PURPLE MERCHANT was not too far behind last time. A winning chance with improvement.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) MARIA’S WORLD does seem best around this distance and could score on her local debut.

(1) UBIQUITAS was improving before her maiden win. She is making her local debut and can be included.

(2) CHLORIS battles to finish off her races but clearly has a winning chance.

(4) MASTERS QUEEN is clearly better than her last run suggests.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(1) DIVINE ODYSSEY can do no wrong at this centre. He is unbeaten in four starts. Two of those wins were on the turf. He does seem at his very best over a bit further but is clearly the one to beat.

(3) MARMARA SEA is holding form and has a winning shout.

(2) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN has lost his form but is suited to these weight conditions.

(4) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS usually does his best work at the finish and should run well.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(6) RAINING AGAIN did well to win on local debut and could prove better than his current rating.

(2) RAZOR RED did well to finish third last time. A winning chance.

(3) ON THE ROAD AGAIN is in good form and could go one better.

(8) VEGAS GOLD was not disgraced last time and has a winning chance.