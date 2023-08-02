Do not forget Who Do You Love in the fifth

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) PEMBROKE ran some fair races in Gauteng and that form could be good enough in this line-up. Blinkers have been added for her local debut.

(2) GIMME A DIAMOND also makes her local debut. She has lost her way a bit of late but can contest the finish in this weak race.

(8) THE CHARIOTEER was well beaten on debut but could make vast improvement if the money comes for him.

(4) BENNELONG POINT is a lot better than the last run when wearing blinkers on the Polytrack. He can bounce back in this line-up.

Race 2 (1,400m)

More was expected of (1) TELIO on local debut but she did her best and only found a determined Richard Fourie the difference at the finish. She is set to go one better this time.

(2) FIERY CLIFFS is better than the last two runs would suggest and should contest the finish.

(12) BUTTERFLY QUEEN is better than the last run would suggest and could contest the finish.

(13) ELUSIVE MATA could have more to offer and is a danger.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) RAISING QUINN makes his local debut but his trainer is shrewd and he could well win.

(5) PEDRO is a bit of a hit-or-miss character but is not out of it.

(2) WIND SOCK can be followed up on his good last win.

(3) GREEN FALCON is clearly better than the last run would suggest and could bounce back to score.

Race 4 (2,000m)

It is nice to see the Justin Snaith runners back in town and (6) MISTER MONOCLE could be hard to catch in this line-up. He is much improved of late and looks the right one for this.

(5) WAITING FOR SUMMER dislodged his rider when running on nicely and likes the turf and should contest the finish.

(1) YOU KNOW WHO found his best form when just winning last time out and is not out of it.

(2) ZIG ZAG has been kept to the Polytrack in most of his local runs but could contest the finish on turf.

Race 5 (1,600m)

The first of the day’s feature races and we should get a close and exciting finish. Visiting trainer Candice Bass-Robinson has a good record when raiding and her filly (10) WHO DO YOU LOVE is better than the recent run on a heavy track. If the ground dries out, we will see the best of her.

(7) VERONICA MARS represents in-form Snaith racing and she should be right there as well.

There has not been much between (1) AND WE DANCED and (2) SANTA THERESE when they have met this year and both should be there at the finish.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) SOMERSET MAUGHAM returned to his best when winning a good race at Kenilworth last time and can follow up.

(1) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS is seeking a five-timer but this is a tougher field.

(13) PROPHET has not been at his best of late but can surprise.

(9) BLONDE ACT continues to hold form and is not out of it.

Race 7 (1,000m)

Class act (1) PHEDRA smashed them last time out in a good time and that was probably her best performance yet. She has beaten most of these rivals before and there is no real reason to suggest they can turn the tables.

(7) CHERE FOR ME, (9) VARIETY BREEZE and (8) STOLEN KISS can all get involved in the battle for the minor placings.

(6) BONNAROO has been good on the Polytrack of late but takes on stronger company on turf this time.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) MASERATI ROAR was consistent before the last run and could pop up on local debut.

(15) PICTURE THE MOMENT has been disappointing of late but could finish in the money.

(9) XPLICIT CONTENT is holding form and should contest the finish.

(4) GREAT MELODY has been very good of late and is clearly not out of it.