Do not oppose Twice The Storm

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(1) COOL WINTER sports blinkers now and should sharpen up over the shorter distance. Can win this.

(2) MAGIC TATTOO is better than recent form but appears held by the former on their meeting in the nursery. The rest are all capable of getting into the money.

Watch the first-timers (4) JOYOUS JUBILEE and (6) RAVEN BLACK.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(1) NAZDAROVYA should run a big race and is ready to strike.

(10) MISS SOHO should not be far off on their recent meeting and the two could have it to themselves.

(8) HEARTLIGHT needed her last run and could get into the tierce.

(4) BARMAID, (5) BEE IN MY BONNET and (11) UNYIELDING are newcomers with potential.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(9) TWICE THE STORM eased in the betting on debut but showed good early speed to finish third. He pulled up distressed but will come on in heaps and rates as the one they all have to beat.

(2) BRAVE SIOUX showed good improvement in his second start after a rest and could improve.

(1) GONE IN TIME has not been far back recently and could make the frame.

(10) MORETHANAFEELING and (4) WARBONNET CREEK are newcomers with some potential.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) CHOPSTICKS was runner-up in her last two starts and could get her deserved victory. She finished 1.75 lengths ahead of (8) ROSSLYNE and 2.5 lengths in front of (2) SPECIAL CHARM and should confirm. She also holds (4) FIVE FORTUNES on earlier form.

(6) MANHATTAN comes off a lengthy lay-off but if ready should run a big race.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(6) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES is in form and could go in again, however, his usual rider appears to have elected to ride (8) TUSCAN WINTER who flashed up late after a rest to win impressively. Couple them for a forecast bet.

(3) DOCKOFTHEBAY needed his first race as a gelding after a long lay-off and could turn it around with (1) VAL D’ORCIA who has shown improvement.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(1) SOUND OF WARNING and (2) FULL VELOCITY are from the Sean Tarry yard. They could fight it out. The former finished just over a length in front of her stablemate at Scottsville recently but it could get close at this track.

(4) ALULA’S STAR disappointed last time but on previous form should not be far behind.

(3) HEAVENS GIRL pulled up lame last time and could feature.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) SOUND OF SUMMER needed his last run badly and should make a bold bid for honours.

(7) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is a trier and races before this. Watch the form.

(5) WILLOW EXPRESS is running into form and should run an honest race.

(10) SHIVERS makes her debut in her new yard. She is capable but could just need it.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

Whoever beats (2) GLOBAL APPROACH should win this race. He is having his peak run and has loads of appeal.

(3) GRAND ESCAPE looks the next best and will give Global Approach plenty to think about.

(9) TOMORROW’S VISION, (4) BIG GUY and newcomer (6) BRIGHT BLUE SKY could get into the money.