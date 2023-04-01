Don’t mess around with Cousin Casey

Race 1 (1,400m)

(5) PARIS RAIN was beaten narrowly over a mile on this course last time. This will be his third run after a break and the MJ Odendaal stable has come good.

Stuart Ferrie sends out (3) FLAMING DRUM, his first runner under his own name after taking over the yard from his retired boss Dennis Drier. The gelding was a fair third at long odds over this course and distance last time.

(4) POWER STAR gets first-time blinkers and has not been far back in his last two starts.

(7) LABRAUSCO is a long-time Highveld maiden but has shown signs of improvement in his last two outings and must have a decent chance.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(5) BEYONDTHEBOUNDARY was a narrow winner over 1,400m first time back from Cape Town. Preferring this longer trip, he can score again.

(2) NEWS STREAM has improved since Mark Dixon raced him with blinkers. He is in consistent form, goes well over this course and distance and has a 1.5kg allowance.

(6) SUNDAY ISLAND comes from a very much in-form stable. This is his third run after a break and he is not out of it.

(7) VICTORY TWIST is seldom far back. All his recent form has been on the Poly but he has done well on the turf.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(1) LEOPARD LADY steps up in trip for the first time but has been close-up in her last three starts.

She is 1.5kg better off with (3) RISE. If she stays the trip with her light weight, she should be in contention.

Rise also steps up in trip and Carl Hewitson does well with staying horses.

(2) ROCK FALL stays the distance well and was beaten narrowly over this course and distance last time. A repeat of that should see him in the money.

(4) JOHNNY’S HOPE was a recent maiden winner. He stays the trip and has a chance again.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) MAQUETTE has dropped further in the handicap and Duncan Howells has refitted her with blinkers. She could make it in a difficult race.

(7) TRIPTOROYALTY has been up against stronger rivals and the drop in trip could suit.

(9) VICTORY BELLE caught the eye last run. She is lightly raced but comes from a very much in-form yard.

(6) VISION OF WILL has also dropped in the handicap and Paul Gadsby has booked Muzi Yeni for his first ride since his suspension.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(11) BEVIES DELIGHT has the widest draw but has been campaigning in the highest level in the Cape. She is lightly raced and has taken a five-point drop in the handicap.

(6) SASHAY AWAY has been disappointing in her last two starts but is back on her best course.

(7) AMARANDI has been consistent and was a comfortable winner over this course and distance last time. She takes on stronger opposition but is no slouch.

(2) SABATINI, who is steadily coming to hand, is possibly aimed at this race. She has a handy weight and should go close on her best form.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) CANADIAN SUMMER has yet to finish out of the money in seven starts and seems to race fresh. She has the best draw.

Candice Dawson sends down (2) MISS COOL, who has been contesting the Highveld features. She has a good draw and is distance-suited.

(5) AMEENA has not raced since last July but has won three of her four starts. Her stable is in good form, so watch the betting.

(6) SHANTASTIC is at the bottom of the weights and is in good form with two wins, a second and a third in her last four starts.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) COUSIN CASEY should have this race at his mercy. He has won two Graded features on this course and has cracking Cape Town form against the country’s best. He does face some up-and-coming rivals but they will need to make big improvement to beat him.

(7) JIMMY DON has impressive Highveld form, having been placed in the Gauteng Guineas and SA Classic from tough draws. With a handy weight, he could be a threat.

(3) STRAWBERRY BEAR is lightly raced and on the up.

(1) KITCHAKAL is back home with consistent Cape form.