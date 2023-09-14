Don’t mess with Woman Of Power

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) BARBARESCO and (2) POLICY OF TRUTH finished second in their last two starts. The former has had only two runs and the form has been franked.

Watch first-timer (6) LA MOOHAL.

Others are looking for the minor money.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) WOMAN OF POWER was backed on debut but just failed. She could make amends after a rest.

(6) HAPPY MO eased in the betting on debut but finished off nicely. She will know more about it.

(1) WHIRLYBIRD is running close-up and could get into the action.

(7) ONE RELIGION disappointed on her post-debut but could do better.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(1) TEQUILA SKY finished second over this track and trip last time. She could go one better with any improvement.

(3) NIGHT VIGIL debuted in that race and, with the benefit of that experience, could turn the tables.

(7) EPIKLEROS and (8) TRES CHIC also warrant respect, having finished close-up last time.

Race 4 (1,700m)

Muzi Yeni seems to have opted for (4) AZALEAS FOR ALL over (1) HEART PEAKS.

Newcomer (6) CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL appears the choice over stablemate (3) OUTER DIMENSION. Watch the money.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) STARS IN HEAVEN made an encouraging local debut over this track and trip. The one to beat with progress.

(3) THE NIGHT FERRY was making his debut when finishing ahead of (2) FOUR JACKS, who could have needed that outing after a rest and a gelding operation.

(4) GOLDEN GREY disappointed in his last outing over this distance but remains capable of better.

Race 6 (1,700m)

(1) ROYAL EDITION is getting closer with each run and the track should be to his liking.

(3) MVELELO has been threatening and should run a true race.

(2) HOUSE OF ROMANOV has an each-way chance.

(8) BIRTHRIGHT found no support on debut but ran on late. He has been rested for nearly six months and jumps up in distance. Respect any support.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) MAGIC VERSE disappointed over this track and trip last time when third as the odds-on favourite. He did have excuses and can make amends.

(7) OLIVER has solid form credentials although he has yet to win. He has the cheekpieces fitted, which could prove beneficial.

(11) CELTIC CHIEF and the well-related (13) FOUDRE have tricky draws to negotiate but they are open to any amount of improvement after their eye-catching introductions.

Race 8 (1,450m)

After three consecutive seconds, (5) SHARAPOVA could get it right for a well-deserved second victory.

(1) CAPE LIGHTS is running well and should give a good account of herself.

She gives year-younger fillies (8) DAKOTA CAT and (9) RUNWAY BOMB 6kg which could prove difficult.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) WUGUG is an interesting runner on her Cape debut, having performed well in each of her three starts on the Highveld.

(4) SUN SPECTACULAR and (7) PRINCESS IZZY are improving and closely matched on recent form over 1,250m. Riding arrangements suggest preference is for the latter over this trip.

(9) LADY MAJORCA improved on her track debut to finish behind a subsequent winner. A repeat of that effort will make her competitive.

Race 10 (1,450m)

(5) TAIL OF THE COMET has ability and, from pole position, should be right there.

(1) UNION SQUARE needed his first run as a gelding. If he can overcome the wide draw, he could get into the fight for honours.

Year-younger runners(6) HAWKBILL and (4) FIRE ‘N FLAMES were on top of each other in the Golden Horseshoe, but the former sports blinkers now and is more favourably drawn.

Race 11 (2,000m)

Stablemates (3) FLAMBOYANT FLYER and (9) LORD FYFIELD should relish the step-up to this distance.

(5) MARSHALL FIELD will also appreciate this trip.

(10) GIMME THE BEST is inconsistent but is another who will likely improve over the extra distance.

Race 12 (1,200m)

(5) BACK IN BUSINESS has ability and won on debut as a gelding. He could go on from pole draw.

(4) TSAR BOMBA hung in last time, probably due to a mouth injury. Look for a good showing.

(1) AUSSENKEHR is running well and could feature again.

(3) COLDHARDSTARE needed his last run when hampered at the start.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(1) MY FLOWER FATE ran well over this trip under a penalty last time and is likely to go well again off the same mark.

(3) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE and (4) QUEEN OF SPARTA have proven effective up to 1,400m but could have more to offer going the mile for the first time.

(6) ROYAL INVITATION finished second over this track and trip last time and escaped a penalty.

Race 14 (2,000m)

(1) PUERTO MANZANO has a hefty weight to shoulder and gives (2) DUKE OF SUSSEX 10kg and the remaining six runners 12kg. His class could see him in the money.

The in-form (8) TROIS TROIS QUATRE could make it four wins in succession.

(5) ZEUS is looking for further but cannot be discarded.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(1) NATYAM won both starts with a tongue tie fitted at the end of last season and is probably better than rated.

(6) GAINSFORD acquitted himself well under a penalty in a stronger race last time, so could go on with it.

(5) DRAGONFLY and (9) PREVALENCE are likely to be competitive, too.

Race 16 (1,800m)

(1) TOTAL SURRENDER has good stats – five runs for three wins and two placings.

He should go close, but (6) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE is 1.5kg better off for a 3/4-length difference.

(2) AMERICAN STAR, (3) HAZLO GRANDE, (8) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS and (7) LUTHULI could upset calculations.