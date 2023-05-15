Don’t think twice, go for Two Minds in Race 6

Race 1 (1,600m)

(4) NATYAM showed encouraging improvement from run one to run two and could be hard to oppose.

(10) SHOEFELLA is knocking at the door and will get it right one of these days. Each-way claims.

The Paul Lafferty pair, (6) MADISON BLUES and (5) STREETSHAVENONAME have the form to be given strong place chances and are worth including in the play.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) UNITED’S RANSOM brings fair Highveld form into the race and, if taking to the Poly, could be hard to peg back. The yard is in mustard form.

(4) LA PRESTISSIMO is lightly raced and coming along the right way – she is a big runner.

(8) TASTE MAKER is well tried but is honest and can again place for the connections.

(11) CAPTAIN MARVEL is running well and could help make the trifecta and quartet pay if placed again – no reason why she cannot.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) CORNER CRUSADE is taking time to get her second career win but is very consistent and never too far off the action. She is running very well and looks cherry-ripe to notch up the second win. Big winning chance.

(7) PALM BREEZE ran well last time and has fair overall form. She should be right there at the finish.

The two recent maiden winners (2) CHELSEA BLUE and (1) SWISS PARADISE could be up to the task to make their presence felt first time in open company. Respect and include.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) THE GLIDING FISH caught the eye when winning well fresh from a layoff.

(10) SEA VISTA and (11) BLESS ME FRED, both from the Michael Roberts yard, have solid form and must be taken very seriously despite their high draws.

(6) GEORGIE GEORGE can build on his last run and is the value selection for the quartet.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(8) BLAZING LIGHT has won two out of his last three and looks set to continue his winning ways.

(7) FEVER is as honest and consistent as they come and can never be ignored from any bets. Usual each-way chance.

(4) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY is taking a long time to win again but is never too far off the action and will pop up one of these days. Could be the lurker.

(6) ACTION STATIONS won well last time and, if he were to follow up, it would be no shock at all.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) TWO MINDS nearly got it all right last time, she gets gate 1 and a light weight. Hard to beat.

(3) YOU DESERVE IT has come to form recently. Expect a huge run.

(11) DEVILS AND DUST has an awkward gate to overcome but will be in the very capable hands of Muzi Yeni. Go close.

(8) MY CHERIE AMOUR is the value choice for the placings.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) LOU LOU THE LEGEND has taken a few runs to come good after the gelding. Excellent last run. Can go one better.

(1) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE clearly runs for Rachel Venniker. Should again be right there at the finish.

(5) RAVENS SWORD is holding form and ran an absolute cracker last time. Respect his chances.

(10) QUIZ MASTER is in good form and is another in a competitive race with a chance.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) WHITE CEDAR won cosily last time. He gets gate 1 and weight off the back from Venniker. Big say.

(2) CRESTED EAGLE is never far off them. A must for most bets.

(3) IMMEASURABLE has come to form and is holding it – he should be in the money again.

(5) SPIRIT OF MY FATE continues to drop in the ratings and can pop up one of these days.