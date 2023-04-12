Dontstopmenow from winning

Race 1 (1,000m)



(7) COTTON RON is way overdue for a maiden win. He meets little of note and will never get a better chance.



(5) AFRICAN TWILIGHT made marked improvement last run for Clinton Binda, whose horses generally do well on the Poly. This is only his third start and is one to watch in the market.



(2) BAAZIGAR comes off a lengthy break but showed up well on debut. The stable has found some form, so he must have a chance in a modest line-up.



(4) SEA OF TEARS takes on the males. Although the filly was a well-beaten second last run, she has a money chance.



Race 2 (1,400m)



(7) SPRING KISS won first-up on arrival from Cape Town. The filly got a hefty rating first-up in a handicap but is lightly raced and looks progressive.



(6) GARDENIA has put in two cracking efforts since returning from a break. She goes well over this course and distance and will be a big threat.



Michael Roberts’ (2) LUNA ECLIPSE and (3) FABULOUS should challenge. Fabulous is still improving but Rachel Venniker is tied to owner Nick Jonsson and Lunar Eclipse may prove to be the better option, after taking on much stronger rivals last time.



(8) MORGAN LA FAY took full advantage of a drop in class last start and is up in grade with a penalty.



Race 3 (2,000m)



(5) DONTSTOPMENOW is lightly raced and has two close seconds in his last two starts. The one to beat.



(6) TOMMY THE KIDD has been consistent and was a close second last run. The winner, Johnny’s Hope, has gone on to score again. This is a good sign.



(8) PIXIE IN LOVE takes on the males but the filly has shown her best recent form on the Poly. This is not an overly competitive field.



(2) LA DREAMER has disappointed in her last two starts after a string of close finishes. The Poly track could spark marked improvement.



Race 4 (1,900m)



(6) WARRIOR BLING may have needed his last run after making his KwaZulu-Natal debut.



He meets (2) CAESURA on the same terms for a neck difference. Warrior Bling makes his Poly debut and, with a run under his girth, he should be able to turn the tables.



(3) PIRATE PRINCE is lightly raced and has rocketed up the ratings. He takes on stronger opposition but both his wins have been on the Poly. He is still on the up which puts him in with a strong chance.



(8) FLYING GRACE was a distant second last time but did show some improvement first-up on the Poly. Can place.



Race 5 (1,700m)



(3) CATALEYA SUMMER goes very well on the Poly and was a comfortable winner last start. She only took a three-point rise. A definite chance in a tricky handicap.



(6) EVERGLADES makes her local debut. She showed marked improvement on the Fairview Poly last time. With a handy weight, she comes strongly into the picture.



(10) BAY BREEZE is comfortable over this course and distance and has not been far behind in recent starts. She has been a beaten favourite in her last three starts and can make amends.



(2) MEREDITH GREY has a light weight and was close-up in her last start. The stable is finding form and she can go close.



Race 6 (1,400m)



(8) WHORLY WHORLY is long in the tooth but has been honest as he lines up for his 76th race. He showed a return to form on the Poly last time in stronger company. He has a fair weight to shoulder but is game.



(2) GUISEPPI’S SONG has his third run after a break and has been runner-up in his first two starts. He drops in class and trip and the stable in good form.



(5) TWOSIDESTOASTORY took to the Poly and won well over this course and distance. He was close-up on his return to the Highveld, so is in a good space.



(7) ACTION STATIONS was a beaten favourite last time. Holding form, he has a money chance.



Race 7 (1,200m)



(9) JUSTAGUYTHING has excellent recent Poly form and comes from a much in-form Gareth van Zyl yard. He has a handy weight.



(7) OCEAN TIME makes his seasonal debut and is warming up for the Champions Season.



He has not been out since June 2022 and will probably need this. But, if fit and well, he could prove difficult to beat.



(2) VOLDEMORT has some useful Western Cape form in strong company and a handy weight.



(6) GIMME A RAINBOW could find himself a little outclassed, but he is in cracking form.