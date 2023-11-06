Double keeps Ong on song

Jockey Koh Teck Huat guiding the Jason Ong-trained Super Convince (No. 12) to beat Jin Sakamoto (Jerlyn Seow) in Race 9 at Kranji on Saturday. The Koh-Ong combination also took Race 3 with My Boss.

A double from Jason Ong on Saturday showed that the leading trainer thrives under pressure amid his epic title fight with Tim Fitzsimmons.

The young Singaporean, who is bidding for a first champion trainer crown, began Saturday’s meeting on the backfoot.

After he fired blanks from 22 runners the previous week, the gap to defending champion Fitzsimmons – who bagged a treble – had shrunk to four winners (52 versus 48).

Bruce Marsh’s former assistant had established a “safe buffer” of a seven-win lead with a personal best of five winners one week earlier on Oct 21.

Such are the twists and turns to the riveting showdown that, a fortnight later, Fitzsimmons had come within whiffing distance.

The Australian could have even ended up drawing level after a four-timer from Ben Wade, Eruption, Mister Dynamo and In All His Glory, but Ong would not take his rival’s stinging challenge lying down.

My Boss ($11) and Super Convince ($31) stepped up to the plate to put some space back between the two protagonists.

Nonetheless, Ong still conceded ground, but not by four winners if he had returned empty-handed for the second week in a row, but two thanks to the double counter-attack.

The 35-year-old trainer was his usual composed self even with Fitzsimmons snapping at his heels.

“Last week, I had no winners but six seconds, which tells me the horses are all running well every week,” said Ong.

“It was the same again today. I had three thirds and one second. In the first race, War Star was drawn wide or he could have won.

“When Tim got two winners early, I was not too worried. I can rely on a good team behind me, and true enough, two of them won.

“It’s good for the competition. It will keep punters in suspense till the end.

“But it won’t change what I’m doing at the stable. There are seven meetings left, I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing every day.”

Super Convince probably epitomises that work ethic the best between Ong’s two winners.

At his last start, the Super One four-year-old bay gelding was well backed in a similar Class 4 race over 1,400m.

But he went through a chequered passage midfield and was never in with a shout.

The jockey, Amirul Ismadi, not getting any support since is a pointer to Ong’s feelings about the ride.

A switch to Ong’s trusty local rider Koh Teck Huat and an emphasis on more positive tactics bore fruit.

Super Convince was still cluttered up behind runners in the home straight, but was able to get the job done this time, once Koh peeled him to the outside.

“This horse has been knocking on the door, although he was disappointing at his last start,” said Ong.

“Today he had a good barrier draw (two) and a light weight (51.5kg). We expected a good run.

“TH Koh galloped him on Tuesday and was happy with him. We were pretty confident even if there were some good horses in the field.

“He ticked all the boxes. He hit a bit of traffic but I was confident as he has this sprint to finish it off.”

Koh, who was at his first steer on the previous one-time winner, said he went in with an open mind, but Ong’s confidence rubbed off on him when they hit the 300m mark.

“I didn’t know the horse, but from the good barrier, Jason told me to be up there,” said Koh, who also rode My Boss.

“As he can pull hard, I just let him land where he is comfortable.

“I was behind horses. But at that moment, I knew that as soon as we got a clear run, he would finish off very well, and he did.”

After flying under the radar for years since coming out of his time in 2014, Laurie Laxon’s former apprentice enjoyed his best season as a senior rider in 2022 after he linked up with Ong.

In 2022, he booted home 22 winners, the first time he had hit double figures, save for 2015 (10 winners), since his apprentice days.

Sitting in 10th spot on 21 winners this season, he just needs one more winner to equal that score.

“Things are going well. I help Jason and he supports me with good rides,” he said.

