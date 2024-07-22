Double not Makin up for defeat

Mr Black Back (Manoel Nunes) returning to winning ways in the Japan Racing Association Trophy Class 2 race (1,600m) at Kranji on July 21. The Snitzel six-year-old was having his first start for trainer Steven Burridge.

To any jockey, a double and a premiership lead extension would make for a good day at the office.

Manoel Nunes, who is chasing a sixth Singapore champion jockey title in this farewell season, would certainly not mind such an outcome, especially as competition from fellow Brazilians Bruno Queiroz and Bernardo Pinheiro is so fierce these days.

However, even after Great Warrior ($17) and Mr Black Back ($39) scored, doubling his buffer on Queiroz to two winners (45 versus 43), it turned out to be a bittersweet day for Nunes.

The one race he had been coveting the most got away – the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) in which he piloted Makin.

But the son of Written Tycoon again came so close and yet so far. The $400,000 race was his to lose when he burst through with a surging run at the 200m, even getting ahead of hot favourite Lim’s Saltoro (Marc Lerner).

However, Lim’s Saltoro’s bulldog qualities rose to the fore again to shatter those dreams by a mere head, and realise his own of becoming the first 4YO Triple Crown winner since Jolie’s Shinju in 2009.

A third success would have been a welcome addition to the two Derby trophies already sitting on Nunes’ mantelpiece, Spalato (2014) and Infantry (2017).

But the Brazilian hoop was more gutted for both trainer Steven Burridge and staunch supporter Mansoor Gandhi of Al-Arabiya Stable.

It would have been a first – and last, given Singapore racing’s closure on Oct 5 – Singapore Derby for them, let alone a maiden Group 1 win for Gandhi.

“It was a huge run. I gave him every possible chance,” said Nunes ruefully upon dismounting.

“I was looking to go wider but couldn’t. He still hit the line well.

“The other horse (Lim’s Saltoro) was too good again and came back. I feel so sorry for Mansoor and Steve, I wanted to win that Derby so badly for them.”

If it was any consolation, the second leg of his brace did give Burridge something to smile about – Mr Black Back’s return to winning ways at his first start for him, in the Japan Racing Association Trophy Class 2 race (1,600m).

“This horse showed very good form last year. It was his first run for me today,” said Burridge.

“The horse was happy, he trialled well last week. I didn’t want to overdo it.

“He was bright in his coat, he’s eating well. I couldn’t fault him.

“He wasn’t a definite winner but I told (Elite Performance Stable racing manager) Aloysius Chew he would run well.

“He had an easy run in front, had his own way and just kept going.

“As there are no Class 2 races for him, we’ll go for the big ones.”

Burridge was referring to the three Group 1 majors that used to make up the Singapore Triple Crown series, the Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7 and the Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5. Only the Raffles Cup has eluded him.

A son of Snitzel, Mr Black Back was at his fourth win in 20 starts, the winless second half of which came under Richard Lim’s care.

At the first two of his three wins under Tim Fitzsimmons, he was even hailed as an early 2022 Singapore Gold Cup favourite, but the bubble burst after he ran fifth.

Nunes, who boasted a previous win on him, said that hints of a renaissance had not gone unnoticed.

“He’s a happy horse. He trialled well last week,” he said.

“He’s the type of horse who, if he’s left alone, he just keeps going.”

As for the Jason Ong-trained Great Warrior, it is now two-from-two, statistics that Nunes doubts would have come off had he not spoken to the owner.

“After his first win, I spoke to Richard See of Lucky Stable and told him the horse wouldn’t have a chance in the Derby,” he said.

“This win will give the horse even more confidence.”

The Sioux Nation four-year-old is re-entered in the KRA Trophy Class 4 race (1,600m) on July 28.

