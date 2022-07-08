 Double takes Lor further ahead of Size, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Double takes Lor further ahead of Size

Frankie Lor is six winners in front of John Size in the Hong Kong trainer’s championship chase.PHOTO: HKJC
Jul 08, 2022 07:11 am

HONG KONG • Frankie Lor has taken another significant step towards securing the Hong Kong trainers’ championship with a Happy Valley double on Wednesday night, while also bearing down on the record for the number of wins in a season by a trainer.

Leading 11-time champion John Size 90-84 with 30 races left from the remaining three meetings of the 2021/22 campaign, Lor also has Size’s single season record of 94 wins, set in 2016/17, seemingly within his grasp.

In just his fifth season as a trainer, after working for Size and John Moore as an assistant trainer, Lor’s previous best seasonal haul was 65 – a figure he has reached three times since being granted a full licence in 2017/18.

Despite the mid-week double and an imposing buffer over Size, the self-effacing trainer continues to dismiss suggestions the championship race is all but over.

“At this moment, I need to try to win more because the old boss (Size) is really strong, one of the really top trainers,” he said.

“I must keep on trying to win. I just want to keep on winning more races for my owners.”

Lor’s latest spree started with Hyperion Tree’s dominant performance in the Class 4 Tamar Handicap over 2,200m under an enterprising front-running ride by Alexis Badel.

The Frenchman also scored on Size’s Ping Hai Galaxy in the Class 3 Drake Handicap pover 1,200m to take his season’s tally to 50 winners.

Lor sealed the brace with Go For Tea. His charge posted a comfortable victory under Zac Purton in the first section of the Class 5 Tim Mei Handicap over 1,650m.

The win was Purton’s 130th of the campaign and the first leg of a double. 

The Australian subsequently partnered Manfred Man’s Compassion Super to victory in the first section of the Class 4 Harcourt Handicap over 1,200m.

The brace left Purton with a two-win lead – 131-129 – over his arch-rival Joao Moreira. 

The Brazilian started the night in perfect fashion with a copybook ride aboard Tailor Made in the second section of the Class 5 Tim Mei Handicap over 1,650m. – HKJC

