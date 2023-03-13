Doubling Up for second hurrah

Race 1 (1,250m)

(11) SNOW PILOT showed great promise when staying on well to finish fourth over 1,000m on debut. He would have come nicely for that experience and should also have more to offer over this trip.

(5) MOJO MAN and (7) ZOOMIE have the form and more experience to pose as threats.

(1) GALLIC DREAM and (9) DONNY TEE are likely improvers after their pleasing introductions. They could get into the picture.

The well-bred (12) APPROACH SHOT is one to note on debut.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(12) ASPECT, (3) MIGHTY MAC and (11) RUN FOR ME are closely matched, having finished in that order over 1,200m.

Mighty Mac and Run For Me, however, are weighted to reverse that form on 2.5kg better terms.

Aspect, on the other hand, has the edge from an inside draw.

(13) OLIVER made good improvement second-up and is likely to make further progress over the extra distance.

(10) LAUGHING WILLIAM, (9) NUMZAAN and (1) CAFE CULTURE have scope to improve and complete the short list.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(2) SOFT TOUCH and (5) ZIPPY OVER are closely matched on the form of their recent meeting and renew rivalry on identical terms. Zippy Over, who fared better on that occasion in her comeback outing, should confirm that form with improved fitness.

(1) PEUT ETRE MOI is held on that form but is capable of better and ought to get closer on revised weight terms.

(3) SUPREME DREAM is maturing and will likely improve with the step-up in trip. She could make her presence felt.

Last-start maiden winner (6) ESTIMATED has a similar profile and also warrants respect.

Race 4 (2,000m)

The well-related (5) DOUBLING UP has improved after being gelded and is better than his form figures suggest. He will relish the extra ground and should play a leading role for a second hurrah in just seven starts.

(3) VIRGINIA SWEET, who had (6) CORONATION TIME, (9) TWICE THE MASTER and (8) MACHETE MAN behind her in a similar contest over this trip last time, is weighted to confirm that form and could emerge the biggest danger.

Improving last-start winner (4) ELEGANT NOBLE could also have more to offer over this trip and is capable of staking a claim.

Race 5 (1,400m)

Stablemates (6) VERONIQUE and (8) FLY TO RIO are holding form and their consistency ought to stand them in good stead. Veronique has a bit to find on the form of a recent meeting, but is somewhat of a course specialist worth considering on slightly better weight terms.

(2) SENHORA VICTORIA and (5) THE AGENTS MUSE opened their accounts last time and need not improve a great deal to have a say in their first start out the maiden’s ranks.

(9) TRIP TO BARBERTON has scope to improve and could have more to offer, given an equipment change and drop in distance. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(11) WYAG got the better of (7) FORT RED and (12) VELDSKOEN over 1,200m at Kenilworth last time but has his work cut out, bidding to follow up from a wide draw.

Fort Red is course-and-distance suited and better off at the weights, so worth chancing to turn the tables.

Improving last-start maiden winner (13) KEBONALESEDI is drawn deepest. He will need luck from there but could make his presence felt with further progress.

(10) WINTER PEARL and (5) CHARLIE MALONE are capable of making their presence felt.

(1) POLTERGEIST and (2) PAPER TRAIL are drawn to do no work and could feature.