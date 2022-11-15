Douglas Devastator can go one better

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) INVENTRIX has the form to be the one to beat. Looking to get into the money are (5) HEART AND MIND, (6) COUNT YOUR CHANCES, (8) MIA REGINA and (11) REGGIES GIRL.



RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) DREAM SCAPE looks the one to beat in a weak race.

(9) HAZY CRAZY NIGHT showed improvement on her local debut. Chance.

(1) BABYITSCOLDOUTSIDE is capable of contesting the finish.

(2) SHESAKINDA MAGIC can earn some more money.



RACE 3 (1,000M)

(8) MANDALAY has been threatening and could get it right.

(9) SOUTHERN STYLE has blinkers back on which will sharpen her up.

(10) FLY ISABELLA FLY was not disgraced when second on debut and should challenge.

(2) LAST SURVIVOR showed marked improvement last time.



RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) COPERNICUS is returning from a break. The one to beat if fit.

(3) SARDO NUMSPA may have needed his last run.

(4) FOOT SOLDIER can contest the finish again.

(7) VUVUZELA UMLILO is making his local debut and can improve.



RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) LOVERS LANE is in peak form and could get off the mark.

(4) WHAT SAY YOU has shown good improvement.

(1) GIMME ROYALTY and (6) CIRCUS LIGHTS could make the frame.



RACE 6 (1,900M)

(2) DOUGLAS DEVASTATOR looked the winner until Mansooriya fought back strongly. Fitter, he looks the one to beat.

(7) GLOBAL GUNNER, who is course-and-distance suited, is the biggest threat.

(1) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE was not disgraced on his local debut. Chance.

(3) JOE HARMAN is in good form.



RACE 7 (1,700M)

(4) SASSY is overdue for a win. On the Ideal Future form line, she is ahead of (2) BATIK (drawn wide) and (3) SILK GARDEN.

(1) ISLAND BEAUTY should make a race of it if ready.



RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) CIVIL RIGHTS will not be troubled by the longer distance, nor the surface, for that matter.

(5) KISS OF LIFE is holding her form and should run well again.

(7) RED BERRY is course-and-distance suited.

(6) RAINBOW THIEF is clearly talented but is returning from a break.



RACE 9 (1,700M)

(5) FUTURE PEARL is drawn well. He should be right there.

He holds (1) SPRING WILL COME on their recent meeting.

(11) ROSY LEMON, the only filly, has the benefit of a 3kg gender allowance.

(3) BROADWAY and (7) BLACK LIGHTNING are improving.



RACE 10 (1,200M)

(3) ANCESTRAL PRAYER could have done better than fourth last time. Her form before that suggested a win is around the corner.

(1) CHERE FOR ME is pretty good when in the mood.

(4) PRINCESS DEB’S seems better than her last run would suggest.

(5) FOR ALL WE KNOW won a nice race last time. Respect.



RACE 11 (2,400M)

(4) PRIME EXAMPLE should have no problem with the longer distance and can exit the maiden ranks.

(1) HAROLD THE DUKE is a trier and the short rest could have done him good.

(7) BALLYCOTTON could hold off (3) TWICE IN CAMDEN despite her rider being 1.5kg overweight.



RACE 12 (1,400M)

(1) BELLE OF BELIZE was beaten by a decent filly last time on her local debut. The only concern is the top impost.

(2) PAM’S PRINCESS is better than her last run would suggest.

(5) SWEET THE SOUND will be doing her best work at the finish.

(9) CRACKLIN’ ROSE also needed her local debut and should do better.



RACE 13 (1,450M)

(4) WARBONNET CREEK finished slightly behind (2) CARNELO but could turn it around with improvement.

(1) ROBERT BURNS disappointed last time and relocated to the Highveld. He could get into the fight for honours.

Watch for betting support on the Mike de Kock-trained newcomer (8) PEMBROKE.



RACE 14 (1,600M)

(7) GOLD ROCK disappointed in his last two starts. But, from a good draw, he could get the run of the race.

(1) MHLABENI is in very good form but is burdened by the top weight.

(2) MOTOR CITY HITMAN should have improved to make his presence felt.

(3) USHUAIA looked a bit unlucky last time. Deserves another chance.



RACE 15 (1,450M)

(13) NYALI BEACH found problems in her first two runs. From pole position, she could make it third-time lucky.

(4) MEMORIAL DAY is the biggest threat. The filly encountered traffic last time.

(14) TREE FAIRY must have a chance if she starts on terms.

(5) I AM WHO I AM and (6) ROWINS DREAM are looking for the tierce money.



RACE 16 (1,600M)

(6) ASPIRINGTOREIGN is in good form and could be ready to strike.

(2) BOLD STRIKE is course-and-distance suited.

(5) MEENEERA could earn some more money.

(9) DAMMI is capable of further improvement. She has a good draw and the services of Richard Fourie.