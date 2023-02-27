Douglas Devastator ready to break through

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) WOODLAND RIDGE has run a couple of good races and also a couple of not-so-good ones. She has changed trainers since her last run and tries the Polytrack for the first time. If running to her best form, she looks the right one.

(2) SETTLE THE DUST has not shown much but could improve trying the Polytrack after a change of trainer.

(3) CAITLYNS BOY has been a disappointmernt but has joined a trainer who usually gets his horses to improve. One of the chances.

"(4) SIBERIAN FOX should also be in the shake-up.

(6) KIND OF BLUE is clearly better than her last run suggests.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(1) DOUGLAS DEVASTATOR is overdue for a maiden success. This could well be it. A wide berth seemed to have cost him the race last time. He finished second. From the good draw, he could get the run to break through.

(2) SPACE EXPLORER tired late after making a lot of the running last time. The gelding could do better if saved up for the finish.

(3) CLAP OF THUNDER found support on his local debut and may have needed the run. He could improve over this longer distance.

(4) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE tends to lack a strong finish but could earn some money.

(8) JOE HARMAN remains in good form and should be right there at the finish.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(3) AERIAL VIEW probably needed her local debut on the turf. Her best form has been on the Polytrack and she could score.

(1) GOLIGHTLY has been a disappointment but likes this surface. A winning chance, too.

(2) HEARTSEASE has been unreliable. But, on her best form, she can go close to winning.

(5) RIVER CAFE returns to the surface of her best recent form and is not out of it.

(6) WILDEST DREAMS is ultra consistent and should be right there at the finish again.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(4) JASPERO is probably at his very best over 1,600m. He deserves a win on his good recent form despite tackling 1,900m. This race looks his for the taking.

(1) GUY ALEXANDER disappointed last time against stronger rivals and can bounce back.

(2) BOLD STRIKE is not an easy ride but can get involved again.

(5) MY BOY REECEY and (6) ALMIGHWAAR are also not easy rides but both are course-and-distance suited. Respect.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) BLONDE ACT was an unlucky loser on his local debut. He won his next three races and two of those were on this surface. It gets tougher off a much-higher mark but his consistency places him as the logical top choice.

(2) KING’S CRUSADE is a hard horse to ride and win on. But he is consistent and can earn some more money.

(3) ZIG ZAG was not disgraced last time against stronger opposition and could be a danger.

(8) FIRE LORD makes his local debut. He likes the Polytrack and deserves respect.

(9) GOLD ROCK won a nice race last time and could earn some more money.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) JET MIRAGE showed what he is capable of with a good win last time. He does not always show his best side, though.

Stablemate (1) LIFE ON MARS drops in class and could try and make all the running.

(2) AL QAASIM is in good form and should run well.

(4) NARCOS is course-and-distance suited and must be considered a possible winner.

(5) BRASS BELL is a bit of a hit-or-miss but is also not out of it.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) FOREST SPY has been a bitter disappointment but his trainer Gavin Smith is having a stellar season. He would not run him in a race like this unless he believes he would go close. Expect a big run.

(1) CAPTAIN OUPIE is unreliable but has a winning chance.

(2) CELTILLUS is in good form and should be right there.

(3) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN and (4) NAVAL SECRET have done their best work on the Polytrack and should do a lot better than their latest runs.

(5) CAPTAIN MORISCO did well to finish third last time and has a winning chance.