Draw favours Circuit Stellar

Circuit Stellar (Angus Chung, inside) finishing third to Beluga (Zac Purton) in the Panasonic Cup on Nov 11. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200M)

5 Vamos has found his mark and is ready to win. Hugh Bowman’s booking ensures he gets every chance this weekend. One to beat from gate 1.

6 Miracles is in fine form and has been at times this season. He is suited in this grade and can make his presence felt.

10 Nordic Combined needs to offset the awkward draw. He has got a few rating points up his sleeve.

2 Brilliant Pioneer was sound last time out and should be thereabouts once again.

Race 2 (1,400M)

6 Joyful Champion had more up his sleeve than was on display last start. Expecting he can put his front foot forward.

2 Vantastic Choice steps down to Class 5 and gets the services of Zac Purton. He should be able to fire in this grade under the six-time champion jockey.

1 Master Of Luck is chasing back-to-back wins. He is ready to ascend the handicap ladder further.

8 Double Show is in the right vein of form. He is next in line.

Race 3 (1,200M)

4 Fun N Glory caught the eye with a fast-finishing effort last time. He draws an ideal gate and appears ready to win again. One to beat.

7 Talents Supremo is better than his record suggests. There looks to be plenty more still to come.

1 Baby Crystal has consistency on his side. Some luck will see him get over the line again.

3 Cobhfield has tumbled down the handicap. He can win in this grade.

Race 4 (1,800M)

2 Packing Succeeder was luckless last time out. He is better than that and is a massive threat in this grade, especially as a winner in it earlier this season. The one to beat over this trip from an ideal draw.

10 Prosecco is consistent. He gets a few favours here following a career-best effort last time.

12 High Cloud has claims and just needs to overcome the wide draw.

1 Super Hong Kong is chasing back-to-back wins. Ideal draw.

Race 5 (1,400M)

11 Diamond Diamond did well on debut, but has since been a touch underwhelming. The tongue-tie will help. Worth taking a chance.

5 Wood On Fire is consistent and this holds him in good stead. He can mount a challenge.

8 Publicist is racing well and Purton’s booking is ideal.

9 June Planet is closing in on a first win. Vincent Ho remains on board which is a good push.

Race 6 (1,400M)

14 My Intelligent can roll forward and play catch me if you can. Gate one helps and he can pinch this. He can get a big enough break on this group turning for home.

9 Karma is chasing a first win at his third start. He draws well and gets his opportunity to improve once more.

5 Ariel gets the services of Purton and has been knocking on the door for quite a while now.

13 Speedstar slots in light and at the bottom of the handicap.

Race 7 (1,200M)

8 Global Harmony should get a sweet run from the draw. He has the ability and his recent form has been nothing short of very good. Take a chance on him.

14 Packing Bole has the awkward draw to overcome. May still find it difficult, especially up in grade and against this group.

1 Dragon’s Luck has had to overcome setbacks. Well drawn, he should get every opportunity.

9 Self Improvement is racing well.

Race 8 (1,600M)

4 Circuit Stellar has consistency on his side and deserves to win a race like Sunday’s. He draws ideally, gets Bowman up and should be able to make this group work for it.

6 The Irishman was a winner in this grade before. The Francis Lui stable is flying and this guy will contend strongly.

2 Tuchel scored at Group 3 level last time. He steps back in distance, but that should be no problem.

10 Beauty Live caught the eye late last start. Do not discount.

Race 9 (1,600M)

9 Ivy League continues to progress and has hit a nice patch of form. He gets his opportunity following a pair of tidy efforts. He has his fair share of class.

1 Amazing Victory can bounce back after last start. Trainer Peter Ho desperately needs this one and, with Purton aboard, is a very good chance.

8 Universal Horizon is a nice horse in the making. Ascent is far from over.

4 Charity Bingo is improving. He is best kept safe.

Race 10 (1,400M)

3 Charity Grace gets an opportunity. He has returned to a competitive rating and his best form previously holds him in good stead. He caught the eye late last start and that level of racing should see him take beating.

4 Simple Hedge is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in the form of his life and should be fighting out another finish.

6 Happy Daily did well from a difficult barrier last start. He is consistent and gets his shot here.

9 Big Red should lead and give them something to run down. Keep safe.

Race 11 (1,200M)

4 Packing Treadmill is racing well and should be able to make good use of the positive barrier. He can improve following his latest effort, which saw him perform well under challenging circumstances.

1 Adios is flying. Only needs to overcome the wide draw.

8 Flying Ace is super classy and he gets his chance. He should relish the step back to six furlongs this weekend.

2 Golden Express is a three-time winner from his last four starts..

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club